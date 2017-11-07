Girls

9 Times Gym Crush Lita Lewis Proved That 'Thick Thighs Save Lives'

The fitness superstar has turned her powerful legs into her calling card.

Lita Lewis has built her fitness empire off of the slogan “thick thighs save lives,” and she definitely has the figure to back the mantra up. Her nearly half a million Instagram followers flock to her page for inspiration along with diet and fitness tips.

Outside of Instagram, Lewis also holds bootcamps that feature “one hour of high-powered movement with a focus on explosiveness and power,” according to her website. She also has her own athleticwear line titled Thick Athletics

Take a spin through this gallery to see what all of the hype is about. 

