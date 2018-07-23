Hoda Hajirnia on CrossFit, Real Estate, and Overcoming Eating Disorders

So, after coming clean to her family and doctors—and getting into CrossFit—Hajirnia began reclaiming her life. It wasn’t easy. “I was frustrated because I wasn’t seeing the progress everybody else was seeing,” she explains. “But the moment I started to appreciate my body and love myself and just think, ‘I’m my own competition,’ I started to see the change. But I did put in a lot of hard work. I went the extra mile.”

Hajirnia continues to progress with conscientious meal prep, protein shakes, and 6 a.m. training sessions (before her clients wake up), plus lighter-impact routines later in the day. She went deep with M&F about her training and nutrition, but just glance at these shots or her suggested workout to be certain she lifts hard and eats right.