Sofia Boutella’s Hottest Red Carpet Looks

If the trailers are any indication, Sofia Boutella, who stars as Ahmanet in The Mummy, is really good at playing the villain. In the film, Ahmanet is an Egyptian princess who is awoken from the dead, and, to put it lightly, doesn’t seem like a morning person.But the red carpet is a different story, and Boutella never ceases to look every inch a goddess. Here are some of our favorite shots of the stunning actress.The Mummy, also starrring Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, and Annabelle Wallis, hits theaters on Friday, June 9.
Boutella, also known for her role as Jaylah in Star Trek Beyond, attends The Mummy Mexico City premiere at Plaza Carso in Mexico City, Mexico.
Boutella, who described Ahmanet as “the definition of a feminist: strong, powerful, and opinionated” in an interview with USA Today, stuns at the premiere of The Mummy at Callao cinema in Madrid, Spain.
Boutella told RTÉ that she’s happy about director Alex Kurtzman’s decision to cast a female as the lead. “He was spot on and was sensitive enough to know that this is needed these days,” she said.
Boutella attends the U.K. premiere of Star Trek Beyond in London.
Boutella’s next big role is in July’s Atomic Blonde, where she stars as Delphine.
Boutella played Gazelle in Kingsman: The Secret Service, and she rocked the red carpet at the New York premiere.
Boutella looked as runway-ready as the models at the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show in London.
Boutella is as gorgeous as ever at a New York fan event for The Mummy.
