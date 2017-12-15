'StartUp' actress Otmara Marrero on Hot Yoga, Fending Off Ballplayers, and The Rock

You star in StartUp, a Crackle series about a controversial tech idea, dirty money, and a Haitian gang. It’s not what we expected from the network that brought us Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Yeah, it’s very, very gritty. It’s like Mr. Robot had a baby with The Wire. Our cinematographers are so fucking dope. That’s the strength of our show, in addition to great players like Martin Freeman, Adam Brody, and this season, Ron Perlman.

Do you have a lot in common with your character, Izzy Morales?

Izzy is a techie gal. In the first season, she creates a digital currency, and she’s trying to get banks to buy it. In real life I’m really bad with technology. I hate computers, and I hate the idea of technology. I wish the only thing a phone could do is just text and call. I think that’s why I was happiest when I had a BlackBerry.

How do you stay in shape?

I do a lot of hot yoga. That’s the secret weapon. I try to go to the yoga studio Monday through Friday. Here and there I box. That’s something I used to do religiously back home in Miami.

What about your diet?

I recently changed my eating habits. I dropped dairy and went gluten-free. The only sugar I do is natural sugar. My sushi is made with brown rice, and my pasta is made with chickpeas and lentils. Nutritionists don’t lie when they say that 80% of your body is made in the kitchen. Still, on Sundays you can find me at the farmer’s market or at the Rose Bowl Flea Market, eating stuff I’m not supposed to.

You were once a dancer at Florida Marlins games. Good experience?

I did it for two seasons right out of high school. I love baseball, so it was really cool. We danced on top of the dugouts during the seventh-inning stretch.

Did any player ever try to snag your digits by way of a baseball, A-Rod-style?

No, but we heard pickup lines from the players all the time, and they would leave little notes in our lockers. But we weren’t allowed to date them. It was in our contract.

You played a “Sexy Mourner” on Ballers. Fun gig?

Ballers was my first job in the business! It was great! The Rock was so amazing and sweet. It was nice to see his work ethic and the way he moved on set, the way he treated people. Also, he had his lunch packed in Tupperware, so I’m guessing he brought it from home. That was cool.

