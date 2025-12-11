If Russell Thomas gives former athlete vibes while playing Vice President Eli Winter on Tyler Perry’s The Oval, it’s because the chiseled actor made the UCLA Bruins football team before transitioning to tinsel town. While many actors put themselves through extreme last-minute preps when they are called upon for shirtless scenes, Thomas draws on his Division I experience to stay in shape. The 6’3” athlete turned actor from Carterville, IL, is always evolving his fitness routine, however, and has learned to compliment those football workout staples, like the bench press, with more functional movements in order to maintain longevity, as he explains to M&F.

“The only school I ever wanted to play was UCLA,” beams Thomas, reflecting on his footballing past. “UCLA is in very high regard in my family, and I got the opportunity to walk on. I made the team, and I was on the team for about four years, it was just such an honor.”

Moving up from high school and then playing at UCLA meant that Thomas would have to find a “whole new level of discipline,” he says. Thomas was tall and fast, perfect for wide receiving, but adding muscle required extra attention. “That’s always been a challenge for me,” says the super-lean star. “I’ve always had a hard time putting on muscle. I can remember pretty much my entire time at UCLA, we would do weigh-ins every morning, and I was always 187 pounds, which is a good weight, but I wanted to be more like 215. Every day I would be 187, 187, so I would just tell them, ‘You don’t have to weigh me, I’m 187,’” he laughs. “And, really, it’s only been the last few years that I’ve been able to put on a little more muscle. I’m more toward 205 to 210 pounds right now.”

Russell Thomas Transitioned From the Gridiron to the Big Screen

It was through football that Thomas was able to move into acting via stunt work. “My first few jobs in the industry were doing stunts as a football player,” he explains, appearing in The Gridiron Gang movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, and popular TV series, Friday Night Lights. “I got to work on film sets in my football gear and run around using my athleticism to jumpstart my career,” shares the able actor. These days, Thomas looks every bit the leading man himself and showed off his fit physique during a steamy scene in episode fourteen, season four of The Oval. Fortunately, Thomas wasn’t caught off guard by the requirement of going sans shirt, thanks to his sustainable fitness routine. “I don’t want to go through all that,” he says of crash dieting for scenes. “I would rather stay ready to be ready.”

How Russell Thomas Blends Old and New Exercise Techniques

Bench Press: “The bench press is kind of like the hallmark football workout exercise,” says Thomas. Still, rather than ego lift for a one rep max, the actor now opts for endurance instead. “I have to keep it around, but I try not to go too crazy with it,” he shares. “Rather than trying to bench more weight, you bench as many reps as possible, and that shows a different level of strength.”

Kettlebell Work: An area of training that is newer for Thomas is the use of kettlebells. “Because I had been doing the same stuff since playing football,” he explains of the motivation. At his local gym, the star engages in several classes per week, where he can learn new disciplines and techniques. Between those classes, he also works independently on areas that he feels might need further attention. “It’s been really fun learning to use kettlebells and the way they challenge your body differently,” he explains, noting that upright rows and split squats are some of his go-to moves.

While Thomas jokes that he loves and hates the kettlebell split squat in equal measure, the rewards make them worth repping. “Doing a single leg workout is really beneficial for balance and challenges the muscles in a different way,” he explains. “Additionally, you can get a lot more focus on the muscle without having to put so much weight on your frame.”

Weighted Carries: One of Thomas’ favorite flexes it to pick up some barbell plates and perform Farmer’s Carry-style walks. “What I’m finding is the importance of grip strength, as I was always weak in pull-ups,” reflects the star. “That’s why I like to really focus on carrying those 45s. I make a point to carry one in each hand, and I’ll make an extra-long trip around the gym, just to make sure I’m building up that grip strength and endurance.” The actor reports that his pullup game has drastically improves since incorporating this move.

Bag Work: For an intense mixture of endurance, flexibility, and cardio, Thomas tells M&F that he loves to throw himself into kickboxing circuits. “Doing different kinds of strikes and then doing calisthenics is a great workout,” explains the actor, who is able to get his sweat on while dropping fat at the same time. “It’s high energy, we have music going, and it’s one of those things where you’re working out with a bunch of people, so you get that sort of benefit of community and intensity, this is one of those classes that I really enjoy taking. It raises the heart rate!”

Russell Thomas has Learned to Lean Into Protein

Since the star takes a predominantly plant-based approach to his diet, Thomas tells M&F that he’s learned from the experts that focusing on protein is a must in order to stay fit. The actor shares that going the plant-based route has brought his blood pressure down, but he’s also suffered more injuries, so he’s expanded his diet to Greek yogurt, eggs, and some meat for extra amino acids. Right now, Thomas says his diet consists of around 50% vegan meals, then the other half is made up of “fish occasionally, chicken very rarely, and red meat even more rarely. I will allow myself to have it, but it’s not part of my normal diet. If I think about it that way, it’s much easier to maintain over a long period of time.”

While Russell Thomas is still stealing scenes as Eli Winter, the star explainss that his desire to pack on muscle and pick up those kickboxing techniques is all about bringing the same authenticity to future roles as he did in the past with football. “In the same way that a role could pop up where they might ask you to take your shirt off, another roll might pop up where they’ll ask you get into a fight!” he enthuses.

Season six of The Oval is currently airing on BET. To follow Russell Thomas on Instagram, click here.