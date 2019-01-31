Taylor Hill / Getty

Interviews

Jerry Rice Talks Training, Playing in the Super Bowl, and State of the NFL

The NFL’s all-time greatest receiver is as fit as can be at 56.

by
Yes, we all love Odell Beckham Jr. and his baffling catches, but lets not forget about one of the legends who paved the way for him: Jerry Rice. The man dominated in a time where offenses weren't nearly as prolific as they are today, and the rules weren't geared to engineer high-scoring games. Rice separated himself from other receivers of his era by having the most reliable hands in the league. He won three Super Bowls, was the Super Bowl XXIII MVP, and set more than 100 records. 

Let's not forget, prior to his professional career as a football player, he cut his teeth catching bricks all day long as a brick mason for his father.

In addition to his hands, he was known for his excellent physical condition, and even after more than a decade away from the game he still manages to stay in shape. We got the chance to sit down with the living legend to talk training, football, and more. 

BIO BLAST

  • Age: 56
  • Height: 6'2"
  • Weight: 200 lbs (approx.)
  • Super Bowl Titles: 3
  • Pro Bowl Selections: 13
  • Fun fact: Of all Rice’s NFL records, his total TDs mark of 208 may be the most untouchable. The closest active player, 38-year-old Chargers tight end Antonio Gates has 116.
Adam Larkey/ABC / Getty
1. From the NFL to DWTS to today, you’ve remained lean and strong. What’s your secret?

Just hard work. I take a lot of pride in it. I want to show people you can be a certain age and still look a certain way.

 

Stephen Dunn / Getty
2. What kind of workouts do you do?

I do CrossFit. I do Peloton. People will be amazed what three sets of 21 burpees, with 400-meter runs in between, will do. Or three sets of 20 kettlebell swings and then 20 squats, 30 box jumps, then a 400 run. You can get a workout in 20 minutes, and your body will burn for the rest of the day.

 

Sporting News / Getty
3. How big a role did off-season conditioning play in you catching touchdowns into your 40s?

It added a lot to my durability, how I could perform in the fourth quarter and score touchdowns in crucial situations. My conditioning was everything. I never got out of shape. 

David Madison / Getty
4. Were you hitting weights back then, too?

Yeah. I wanted to be strong, but I didn’t lift too heavy, because I wanted flexibility, to turn my body in midair and make catches. 

Focus On Spor
5. What do you rank as your most memorable NFL moment?

That final drive in Super Bowl XXIII. Joe Montana, three minutes, 10 seconds left. And we just moved the ball all the way downfield. I’ll never forget after [we scored], I was still running and my teammates tried to chase me down to celebrate, and they couldn’t catch me, ha ha.

Focus on Sport / Getty
6. You’re working with Marriott Rewards and SPG on NFL experiences. Tell us more.

Members got a chance to come work out with me at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. We kicked, we punted, we threw the ball around, we caught the ball, ran some routes. Just that chance to get up close and personal… it was a great day.

PETER NEWCOMB/AFP / Getty
7. They also offer a VIP Super Bowl package, right?

Yeah, when you think about the ultimate Courtyard… Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Super Bowl 53 is going to be here. And one lucky fan and a guest are gonna get a chance to spend the night in this place. They’re gonna customize a room for them. They don’t have to worry about all the traffic or anything like that. They can sleep here, then they’re going get up, have breakfast, and get ready for the Super Bowl. So that’s just going to be amazing.

Otto Greule Jr / Getty
8. The passing game has really opened up recently. Do you like watching today’s receivers, or is it too easy for them?

I played in an era that was not as difficult to call. The league has done a great job protecting players, but you know… we’re taught that if someone is coming at you, you lower your head to protect yourself. And how can you ask a 300-pound defensive lineman to suddenly not take a quarterback to the ground? But I still love the game.

