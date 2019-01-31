Jerry Rice Talks Training, Playing in the Super Bowl, and State of the NFL

Yes, we all love Odell Beckham Jr. and his baffling catches, but lets not forget about one of the legends who paved the way for him: Jerry Rice. The man dominated in a time where offenses weren't nearly as prolific as they are today, and the rules weren't geared to engineer high-scoring games. Rice separated himself from other receivers of his era by having the most reliable hands in the league. He won three Super Bowls, was the Super Bowl XXIII MVP, and set more than 100 records.

Let's not forget, prior to his professional career as a football player, he cut his teeth catching bricks all day long as a brick mason for his father.

In addition to his hands, he was known for his excellent physical condition, and even after more than a decade away from the game he still manages to stay in shape. We got the chance to sit down with the living legend to talk training, football, and more.

BIO BLAST