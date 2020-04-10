The At Home Bodyweight Workout
WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston was a guest on the M&F Reps podcast where he discussed a handful of topics, including his Triple Threat tag-team ladder match at WrestleMania 36, his participation in the new Netflix film The Main Event, and how quarantine has changed his training.
Watch the episode of M&F Reps below (or download the audio version here). Still on the fence? Check out a few highlights from Kingston first: