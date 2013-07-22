The 2013 CrossFit Games Preview

Age: 25

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 195 lbs

Home CrossFit Gym: CrossFit Mayhem Cookeville, TN

2013 CrossFit Open: 1st in the world

2012 CrossFit Games: 1st place

In some ways it feels like we’re in the Rich Froning era of CrossFit. Like a young Mike Tyson or the ’90s-era Chicago Bulls, Froning exhibits excellence and dominance at every opportunity. With the exception of the 2010 CrossFit Games, where he placed second, Froning has won every Sectional, Open, Regional, and Games competition he’s entered since 2010. He was even the worldwide leader in this year’s CrossFit Open, despite not coming in first place in any single workout.

“I don’t like to lose at anything,” says Froning, who grew up surrounded by 25 highly competitive male cousins. “In anything I do, I don’t enjoy getting second or third. If I hadn’t won the Open, people would have been like, ‘What’s wrong with Rich? So-and-so is coming for him!’ ”

The miraculous part is that Froning’s been able to keep up with—and even outpace—the tsunami of new talent that’s been flooding the sport. Last February he sent ripples through the CrossFit community when he snatched 300 pounds and clean-and-jerked 370 pounds at a charity competition held at his new gym, CrossFit Mayhem, in Cookeville, TN. Shockingly, this feat of strength is not even something he considers his strong suit.

“I think my ability to move moderate-to-heavy weight for a longer period of time in the Olympic movements is one of my advantages. Maybe not for a pure one-rep, but for reps,” he says. Aside from adding more running to his workouts, his training program has remained almost the same from year to year: Olympic lifting in the morning, two sessions of pure CrossFit in the afternoon, and some high-intensity intervals on the Concept2 rower at night.

Froning’s Worldwide Placings for the CrossFit Open (By Workout)

Workout 1: 2

Workout 2: 8

Workout 3: 3

Workout 4: 3

Workout 5: 12