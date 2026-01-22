Proving that Mondays really are what you make of them, British record breaker Alex Goulding turned everyone’s frown upside down when he beat “Blue Monday” and took the record for most number of plyometric pushups performed in 60 seconds.

The buff Brit, who credits working out for improving his own experiences with negative mental health, entered his first gym in 2019 and has never looked back. Goulding is now a prolific record breaker and began 2026 with a bang, earning the record for most “Pushups to Planks” in one minute back on January 6, 2026, with 84 reps. Then, on January 19 Goulding earned himself another gong from Guinness. He chose “Blue Monday” as the preferred date to take on the record attempt, because it is often associated with financial pressures, anxieties about the year ahead, and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

How Alex Goulding’s Fitness Challenges Raise Awareness Beyond the Gym

To complete each rep, Goulding was required to perform a pushup and then use his lifting momentum to spring onto platforms made of six step-up decks. “This means so much to me,” he shared, after the record was confirmed. “I’ve put a huge amount of time into this record attempt. Most importantly, today we’ve raised a lot of money for mental health and wellbeing.”

Goulding used the challenge to raise money for Beds RCC, a charity that supports individuals with mental health needs. The avid IRONMAN competitor managed 19 reps on the day, smashing the previous record of 11. Now that’s a great reason to celebrate.

