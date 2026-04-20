WWE presented its biggest card of the year on April 18 and 19,and as you might expect; there were plenty of memorable moments during the two-night spectacle of WrestleMania 42. Here are the biggest stunts, surprises, and emotional comebacks from the extravaganza in Las Vegas.

The recently retired John Cena returned to his literal stomping ground over the weekend as the official host of WrestleMania — and he appeared visibly choked-up by the hero’s welcome that he received from the masses at Allegiant Stadium. Later, the pro wrestler turned actor announced an official attendance of 50,816 before Bianca Belair joined him in the ring leading us to a touching moment.

10 WrestleMania 42 Moments WWE Fans Will Never Forget

1. Bianca Belair Announces Pregnancy in Emotional WWE Return

The most heartwarming moment of WrestleMania came when Bianca Belair (who has been out of action due to a severe finger injury sustained in the ring at WrestleMania 41) gave the WWE Universe some very special news. Fans of WWE’s “EST” were thrilled to see Belair, who appeared to be glowing in a flowing blue jacket. But while the former world champion is known for creating her own incredible clothes, she would be announcing her greatest creation at WrestleMania 42, opening the jacket to reveal a glorious pregnant tummy. This special moment led Cena to decree that the new official attendance record would be 50,817. Congratulations to Bianca Belair and her pro wrestler husband, Montez Ford, from all at Muscle & Fitness!

2. IShowSpeed Blasts Logan Paul with the ‘SpeedSplash’

Darren Watkins Jr, better known to his millions of live steaming viewers as IShowSpeed on social media platforms, was the subject of great speculation ahead of WrestleMania 42. Would the young upstart crash and burn in his first 6-man tag match at WrestleMania?

Well, as it turned out, absolutely not! While IShowSpeed’s inexperience did cost he, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory the match, Watkins Jr revealed himself to be in tremendous shape in Sin City, and he was later saved by winners LA Knight and The Usos, when Logan Paul lost the plot and attacked his fellow social media star. With the encouragement of the opposing team, and the thousands in attendance, IShowSpeed was able to get the better of the “Impaulsive” one in the end, blasting Paul with a thunderous splash from the top rope, and smashing his antagonist straight through the commentary table. So, not only did IShowSpeed make an encouraging debut, but he also wowed fans with a GIF worthy “SpeedSplash.”

PAIGE IS BACK!!!!! 💜 WHAT A WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT!! pic.twitter.com/3ey0qK3G4o — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026

3. Paige Returns to WWE and Wins Women’s Tag Team Gold

It was a textbook case of “I’m not crying, you’re crying” as sentimental favorite and women’s wrestling icon, Paige retuned to WWE to write an exciting new chapter. Paige was sadly forced to leave WWE rings in 2018 following a series of neck injuries, but through hard work and sheer determination was able recover and make a comeback in AEW, even winning a world title for the rival promotion at London’s Wembley Stadium. Paige was one of the founding trailblazers of the women’s wrestling “evolution” and is the inspiration behind the movie “Fighting with my Family,” made her return at WrestleMania 42 as a surprise alternate, filling in for an injured Nikki Bella and joining her twin sister Brie in the Fatal Fourway match for the WWE tag team champions. And, while fans were eager enough to see Paige back home, they became even more ecstatic when the buff Brit scored the win, earning both her and Brie their very first WWE tag team titles.

4. Bron Breakker Brutally Spears Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins acquired the managerial services of Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 and the two masterminds set about forming a new faction known as The Vision the next night on Monday Night Raw. But, while Bron Breakker was quickly added to group, tension appeared to be between “The Architect” and the son of Rick Steiner. While Seth Rollins was in the ring facing Gunther, Breakker seized the opportunity to attack his former partner, which came as a shock because most fans thought that the big man was at home, recovering from a recent hernia. Instead, Breakker was plotting to take down Rollins at WrestleMania, spearing him into next week and causing him to lose the match. Then, as if Breakker hadn’t done enough damage, he ran down the huge entrance ramp and speared his former Vision member once again, setting up a serious grudge match somewhere down the line.

5. Liv Morgan Raunches up WrestleMania

Liv Morgan continues to blossom as a brilliant performer in WWE, and as her confidence has grown, so too as her sexual magnetism. So, during the blonde bombshell’s Women’s World Championship challenge against Stephanie Vaquer, Morgan used her new song to bring Sin City the WWE’s raunchiest ever ring entrance.

Performing to her new track, “Trouble,” Morgan blended a glossy music video with a live action stadium performance, complete with ambitious choreography and even a sultry moment where her backing dancers disrobed her, ready for the match ahead. In the bout itself, the temptress used outside involvement from Dominic Mysterio and other Judgement Day faction members to overwhelm Vaquer, handing Morgan a shiny new belt, but memories of her raunchy ring entrance will undoubtedly outlast any championship reign.

6. Jelly Roll Flattens Pat McAfee

Pro wrestling fans love Pat McAfee for his unbridled passion for pro wrestling, but fondness turned to frustration when he was attached to the main event of WrestleMania: Night Two as Randy Orton’s mouthpiece. Fortunately, the former football player had his mouth shut, when Jelly Roll came out of nowhere to even the odds.

Jaws dropped around the world as the singer, who has lost a significant amount of weight to get involved with WWE, squashed McAfee through the table with a flying elbow drop. The crowd, less than empathetic chanted “You Deserve It” as McAfee was led away from the ring on a gurney.

Brock Lesnar leaves his gear in the ring. What’s next for The Beast? The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/CkS4hoG231 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

7. Oba Femi Drops Brock Lesnar Into Retirement?

Former WWE and UFC Champion, Brock Lesnar is used to dominating his opponents, but he had to give way to a larger foe at WrestleMania 42. The exciting newcomer Oba Femi decisively dropped “The Beast Incarnate” with a thunderous powerbomb to claim a significant win, thus starting some speculation on Lesnar’s future.

Following the loss, Brock Lesnar showed some rare vulnerability as he took off his gloves and boots, leaving them on the mat and tearing up as he thanked the audience while exiting ring. Lesnar’s fans now wait to find out whether the freak athlete will be back, or whether he’s riding off into the sunset.

MAMI IS THE NEW WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPION!!! 🏆 A fourth World Title for @RheaRipley_WWE! Stream #WrestleMania LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn app! ➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/Ows7A0WKQT — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

8. Rhea Ripley Reclaims WWE Women’s Championship

As one of the most popular superstars in WWE, Rhea Ripley must also deal with the downsides, which is chiefly the constant speculation about her life, career, and even her body. To that end, Ripley has spoken of her recent feelings about leaving X and has asked people to be more kind.

This real life situation bled into her WWE Women’s Championship challenge against Jade Cargill, where the confident champion berated Ripley in a way that made it difficult to tell what was scripted, and what was real. Fortunately, despite outside interference, the Aussie wrestler got some help from her Japanese friend Iyo Sky and was able to pin Cargil to bring the championship, and some much-needed light back into her life.

MAMI IS THE NEW WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPION!!! 🏆 A fourth World Title for @RheaRipley_WWE! Stream #WrestleMania LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn app! ➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/Ows7A0WKQT — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

9. John Cena Hosts WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

Ahead of Sunday’s main event, John Cena began to wrap-up his popular hosting duties to announce a WrestleMania 42: Night Two attendance of 55,255, making for a grand total of 106,072, when you do the math on both nights (and figure-in baby Belair!) Cena’s civilized announcement descended into a hilarious circus, however, when The Miz and Kit Wilson interrupted the proceedings to stir up some trouble. They would soon be in for more than they, Cena, or the thousands in attendance bargained for, as enigmatic newcomer Danhausen made his surreal entrance.

Flanked by a bunch of little people recreating some of the dance moves from Thriller, Danhausen soon got under the skin of The Miz and Kit Wilson, and a brawl inevitably ensued, culminating in Dahausen’s version of Cena’s 5 knuckle shuffle manoeuvre. Then, after Danhausen and Cena appeared to bond, the less than magical magician was unable to disappear into a cloud of smoke, so he hid under the ring instead. John Cena cracked up, as did everyone else.

THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! ☝️ #WrestleMania@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/bV2cwqBICZ — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

10. Roman Reigns Defeats CM Punk

Roman Reign’s WWE career is incomparable. Not only has he wrestled in the most WrestleMania main events of all time (11), but his 1,316-day run with the WWE Universal title is a feat that is unmatched in the modern era of pro wrestling. Aged 40, Reigns was the younger challenger in his WWE Championship challenge against CM Punk, who is 47, and proved that there is still plenty of juice left to be squeezed before he hangs up the boots. The Tribal Chief earned his seventh world title here, reasserting his WWE dominance with a stunning spear and forcing millions of WWE fans to acknowledge him once again. Appearing at WrestleMania 42 in what was, perhaps, the greatest shape of his career, Reigns remains a very special attraction indeed.

To relive all the action and excitement of WrestleMania 42, fans in the United States can stream every bodyslam via the ESPN App, while international mat fans can watch pro wrestling’s biggest event via Netflix.