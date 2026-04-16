Obesity is often diagnosed in those with a body mass index above 30, and can lead to a variety of health problems including type 2 diabetes and heart disease, but a new study warns that sarcopenic obesity takes things to an even bleaker level.

What Is Sarcopenic Obesity ?

The word “sarcopenic” is rooted in ancient Greek and means “poverty of flesh,” where flesh means muscle mass. Sarcopenic obesity is observed when bodyfat is too high, but muscle mass continues to degrade, leading to serious health problems, And its effects intensify the risks of standard obesity, according to a new study coming out of the Federal University of São Carlos in Brazil.

What Causes Sarcopenic Obesity?

While sarcopenia is a type of muscle atrophy caused by the aging process, where there is a progressive loss of muscle mass and strength, in sarcopenic obesity, the loss of muscle is accelerated by excess adiposity and is worsened by the subsequent oxidative stress associated with poor lifestyle choices or other underlying medical conditions.

How Was the Latest Study Carried Out and What Were the Results?

Data from more than 5,000 individuals, followed for over 12 years, found that the combination of excess body and reduced muscle mass was a significant driver in the risk of death. The study concluded that those with sarcopenic obesity were 83% more likely to die that those who were devoid of excess fat and/or low muscle mass.

“In addition to assessing the risk of death associated with abdominal obesity and low muscle mass, we were able to prove that simple methods can be used to detect sarcopenic obesity,” said Professor Tiago da Silva Alexandre, a co-author on the study. “Thus, our findings allow older adults to have greater access to early interventions, such as nutritional monitoring and physical exercise, ensuring an improvement in quality of life.”

How to Identify Sarcopenic Obesity Early

Traditionally, detecting sarcopenic obesity involves costly imaging tools like magnetic resonance imaging, but such resources are not always widely available. By crunching the data of more than 5,000 people, the scientists were able to find their own, low coast, model for diagnosing the ailment. “By correlating data from ELSA study participants, we found that simple measures, such as measuring abdominal circumference and estimating lean mass (using a consolidated equation that considers clinical variables such as age, sex, weight, race, and height), showed for the first time that it’s possible to screen these individuals early,” explained Professor Alexandra. Early screening allows for interventions that can look at potential treatments including weight loss plans, resistance training, and addressing other medical causes.

Why BMI Alone Doesn’t Tell the Full Story

While excess bodyfat has long been decried for its debilitating effects, science is putting an increasing focus on the dangers of lower levels of muscle. Those with low muscle mass, but no abdominal obesity, were still at serious risk of death. “A finding that reinforces the potential danger of the coexistence of the conditions,” explained Professor Valdete Regina Guandalini, who served as first author on the groundbreaking study.

To predict the risk of sarcopenic obesity, the team identified abdominal obesity as having an abdominal circumference greater than 102 centimeters for men and 88 centimeters for women. Low muscle mass was defined as a skeletal muscle mass index of less than 9.36 kg/m² for men and less than 6.73 kg/m² for women.