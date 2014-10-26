Muscle & Fitness Executive Editor Arnold Schwarzenegger marked the 30th anniversary of the release of The Terminator by releasing a YouTube video to thank the fans for their support. The movie was released on October 26, 1984, and, according to box office mojo, it made $38,371,200 at the domestic box office and $40 million at the foreign box office. It also gave Arnold the role of his career and gave us one of the most beloved movie lines of all time, but we’ll get back to that later.

In today’s video, Arnold, looking sharp in a casual blue shirt, paid tribute to all who made his Terminator journey possible saying:

“Today is the 30th anniversary of the the first Terminator movie, and the reason why this franchise has been so successful is because of you, the fans. So, I want to say thank you for your loyalty and thank you for your support. For me, as an actor, it was great to play a machine.”

Arnold tweeted the YouTube link with the following message:

On the 30th anniversary of @Terminator, I want to thank all of you, the incredible fans. http://t.co/X0xRlyhCjr — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 26, 2014

Arnold will reprise the role in Terminator: Genisys, which is set for a 2015 release. At a recent screening of the original film, director James Cameron explained how he is only involved peripherally in the latest episode of the franchise and how the 67-year-old actor can still play the role of Terminator.

“I wasn’t interested in producing it or working on it actively, but I did want to put in a good word for Arnold,” said Cameron, according to Deadspin. “I pointed out that the outer covering (of the Terminator) was actually not synthetic, that it was organic and therefore could age. You could theoretically have a Terminator that was sent back in time, missed his target, and ended up just kind of living on in society. Because he is a learning computer and has a brain as a central processor he could actually become more human as he went along without getting discovered.”

Check out Arnold’s message, which has a little surprise at the end:

Who can forget this scene:

