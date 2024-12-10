Gastric balloons have been used with varying levels of success since the late ’70s, but much like other devices that aim at reducing eating capacity, they often fail to beat the battle of the bulge once our stomach’s stretch to compensate. Now, scientists have breathed new life into gastric balloons with a novel twist – making them inflatable.

With the obesity rate in the United States rising by 100% from 1994-2020, and more than 40% of the adult population considered obese, intervention has never been more important for the health of the human race. Fortunately, new research touting a gastric balloon with dynamic size control has been published on Call Press’ “Device” journal, and after testing two different balloon prototypes, found the one that utilized OSIRIS (short for Oscillating Satiety Induction and Regulation Intragastric System) showed the most promise.

What is OSIRIS?

Gastric Balloons with OSIRIS aid weight loss because this particular ballon can be inflated and deflated, whereas the traditional intragastric ballons maintain a constant volume. Over time, fat loss stalls as the stomach stretches to make more room, or individuals who eat for emotional reasons learn to keep consuming long after they feel full. While the increasing and decreasing of a balloons volume is not necessarily a new concept, this procedure currently requires surgery. The new OSIRIS balloon has been trialled in pigs, and is adjustable using a small pump that could be used as a wearable device.

What are the benefits of OSIRUS?

Scientists trialling the adjustable gastric ballon found that increasing the balloon size prior to mealtimes saw a 60% reduction in food intake, making it a very promising tool for future weight management options.

“The current study has successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of the OSIRIS in altering feeding behavior and significantly reducing food intake,” read the potentially life-changing report. “Which is a promising step toward developing an effective treatment for obesity.” The experts now hope to investigate the effects that an adjustable gastric balloon can have on longer term eating and weight loss patterns, but the fact that these new devices do not require surgery for size changes is already an encouraging start. “The OSIRIS represents an exciting advancement in the field, and its potential to outperform static stimulation in avoiding gastric accommodation makes it a worthy subject for continued investigation.”