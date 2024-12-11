Ultra-high processed foods may be convenient, but they are crushing your gains and heading you towards osteoarthritis, according to a new study presented by the Radiological Society of North America. Here’s what you need to know.

The first-of-its-kind body imaging study, designed to find out the effects that ultra-high processed foods (like chopped and shaped meat, factory made bread, breakfast cereals, and ice cream) have on body composition has revealed some startling results. It seems that while these processed foods stuffs may have a longer shelf life, they could be reducing your own longevity. It has long been accepted that due to their often-high levels of saturated fat, sugar, and salt, these mass-produced products offer less nutrition, and greater risk of ailments such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and early death. But now, new research from the RSNA has discovered that ultra processed foods also mess with our muscle quality.

How was the study carried out?

Researchers used body imaging technology to scan 666 individuals who were of an average age of 60, and were screened and cleared of having Osteoarthritis, a condition that can have its own debilitating effects on muscle. “The novelty of this study is that it investigates the impact of diet quality,” explains author Zehra Akkaya, M.D., a researcher and Scholar from the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California in San Francisco. Specifically, the team looked at the role of ultra-processed foods in relation to intramuscular fat in the thigh muscles, via an MRI scan. “This is the first imaging study looking into the relationship between MRI-based skeletal muscle quality and quality of diet,” added Dr Akkaya.

The key findings of this latest research:

The 666 individuals (455 men, 211 women) had eaten around 40% ultra-processed foods in the past year.

Researchers found that the more processed foods people consumed, the more intramuscular fat they stored in the thigh muscle.

This relationship was regardless of calorific intake.

While the idea of storing more fat in our muscles will torture those that want to keep toned-up, high levels of fat storage in the thigh has mobility problems to boot. “Research from our group and others has previously shown that quantitative and functional decline in thigh muscles is potentially associated with onset and progression of knee osteoarthritis,” explains Dr Akkaya. “On MRI images, this decline can be seen as fatty degeneration of the muscle, where streaks of fat replace muscle fibers.” There goes leg day!

By exploring how ultra-processed foods impact our muscle composition, the notion that these products reduce our muscle quality comes as other studies have shown the adverse relationship between these mass produced foods and total body fat storage. If you are unsure how to reduce your own intake, the easiest tip is to look for whole, natural foods. Replace biscuits with nuts or carrot sticks for example. And, instead of flavored yoghurts that contain extra sugar and sweeteners, opt for the plain variety and add your own fruit. And, when it comes to meat, go lean.