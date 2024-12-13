Madison, WI, played host to a historic World’s Strongest Woman competition from Dec. 5-8, 2024, with another impressive display from the now 3-time winner, Rebecca Roberts.

Here’s how it all went down.

At age 29, Roberts, who stands at 6’3”, won her first WSW title in 2021, then a second in 2023. This year’s three-peat now puts her joint second for total wins, alongside Britain’s Donna Moore. The record for most number of World’s Strongest Woman wins is held by Aneta Florczyk who held the crown four times between 2003 and 2008. But it appears that this Welsh warrior is building a lasting legacy by chasing that record tieing fourth win.

Rebecca Roberts’ 2024 World’s Strongest Woman Results

The strongwoman star topped the score board in Wisconsin with a total of 52.5 points across seven different events, besting her nearest rival, Jackie Osczevski by 5.5 points. Here’s how Roberts fared in each trial:

Log lift: Second place with 3 reps of 109 Kilograms

318 Kilogram Car Walk for 15-meters: First place in 11.355 seconds

Deadlift: Second place with 6 reps of 249 Kilograms

Carry Sandbags (102 and 113 Kilograms) and Push a Sled: Seventh place with 50.36 seconds

Sandbag Toss (13-18 Kilograms): Second place with 6 bags in 23.553 seconds

227 Kilogram Wrecking Ball Hold: Seventh place with 45.28 seconds

Incremental Atlas Stones: Second place with 5 stones in 36.71 seconds

“What a day, what a weekend!” commented Roberts on the victory via her Instagram account. “This weekend taught me SO much, again another reminder never to give up when the odds seem stacked against you, a reminder to keep working and keep believing … I’m on cloud 9 and I could not be prouder of myself.”

Roberts is indeed an inspirational figure. Having lost both her parents at a young age, her mentor and life partner Paul Savage also sadly died in 2016. She first learned of her power while growing up in North Wales, where she developed a love of rugby. With another weekend in the books, Rebecca Roberts is an undeniable icon in the world of strongwoman. “Time to celebrate,” she told her fans.

You can watch all of the heroic action on replay including 58-year-old Mark Felix’s uplifting Masters victory here!

Follow Rebecca Roberts on Instagram