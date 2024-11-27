Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful and not get too hung up on relaxing your diet, but for those who want to practice a little damage limitation regarding the dishes that they eat, Coach Meghan Smale, a certified body transformation and nutrition expert, has shared some tips on how you can stay on track with this sensible strategy. The good news is that you can still enjoy all of the good stuff without feeling bad.

Coach Meghan Smale’s 6 tips for a fitter Thanksgiving

1. Prioritize Protein

“Load up on turkey, or any other protein served,” advises Coach Meghan in a recent Instagram post. “Protein is filling and helps prevent overeating on sides and desserts.” Studies have shown that higher protein meals are associated with feeling fuller, and therefore make you less likely to reach for that extra sweet treat.

2. Fill half of your plate with vegetables

“Balance your plate with non-starchy vegetables like roasted Brussels sprouts, green beans, or salad,” says Coach Meghan. “These are low in calories and keep you satisfied.” Vegetables also contain antioxidants that fight free radicals, so they will go a little way to offset some of your less healthy choices on the day.

3. Stay Active

“Start the day with a workout of get moving after the meal,” says the coach. “A brisk walk, family football game, or even a short workout can help offset some extra calories and boost your mood!” For those who are worried that gauging on the Thanksgiving meal will derail plans for a workout, think proactively and get your sweat on ahead of the main event. Working out has been shown to reduce ghrelin, the hunger hormone (source: https://www.healthline.com/health/exercise-fitness/working-out-in-the-morning#benefits ), so you can get a better handle on your appetite before grandma offers you that third helping of potatoes!

4. Exercise Portion Control

“Enjoy your favorite Thanksgiving dishes, but practice portion control,” advises Coach Meghan. “If you fill up on protein first you won’t be as tempted for more. A small slice of pie or a few bites of stuffing can still allow you to indulge without going crazy.”

5. Don’t Skip Meals

“Avoid ‘saving calories’ by skipping breakfast or lunch,” says the coach. “This can lead to overeating later.” Many of us save ourselves for the big Thanksgiving dinner and try to avoid calories by waiting until the main event, but this could result in us consuming more calories in the long run as we feast our eyes on treats. “Instead, eat balanced protein packed meals leading up to dinner.”

6. Take Control with a Macro-Friendly Dish

One of the many reasons that we throw our fitness goals out of the window during Thanksgiving is because we feel like we have little control over the menu, particularly if we are headed to the houses of friends or family “If you’re worried about options, bring a dish

that aligns with your goals, like a veggie-packed salad, mashed cauliflower, or a healthier dessert,” offers Coach Meghan, who says that Thanksgiving should be a time of fun rather than fear.

“One meal won’t make or break your progress,” reassures Coach Meghan. “Just like eating one salad won’t make you lose weight, having one higher-calorie meal won’t make you gain fat overnight. What matters is what you do most of the time, not just once. If you enjoy a big meal, just get back on track with your next meal. Consistency over time is what really counts, not perfection in every single moment.” Now that’s something else we can all be thankful for!

For more fitness tips follow Coach Meghan Smale on Instagram: