British bodybuilding legend, Dorian Yates became an Olympia icon after winning six-consecutive championships from 1992 to 1997 and recently made the claim that his front lat spread pose was the greatest of all time—incredibly, the internet mostly agreed. Now the big man has fans divided however, as he asks his 1.8 million Instagram followers which year marked his best presentation of the pose on stage. Take a look at the evidence and judge for yourself.

“This was a majestic pose and I stamped my authority with it,” explained Yates in an IG post back in September. This week he’s followed up with a trip down memory lane, showing the front lat spread from all six of his Olympia wins.

Which Olympia Was Dorian Yates’ Best Front Lat Spread Pose?

Eager to become honorary Olympia judges for the day, bodybuilding aficionados wasted no time in providing their unofficial hot takes. “95 looked the best,” wrote one user. “1997!!!” wrote another. Some followers pointed out that they felt injuries had caught up with the champion during his run “Legs are better in the later years, the injury’s showed though through your symmetry.”

Scrolling through the comments, it’s not easy to find a consensus: “Every year better and better but I think 97 you are best in front lat spread,” offered another virtual judge. “It’s between 95 and 96 for me,” concluded an opposing view.

So, with the internet typically divided, perhaps we should refer to the man himself. “Majestic, herculean, commanding… that’s how I’d describe this pose. From the delts all the way down to the calves, I stamped my authority with it,” reminisced Yates. “Thick, dense muscle combined with bone dry conditioning. If I was to pick my favorite year for this pose, probably 1995, just ahead of ’93 I’d say.”

While some may not agree on the year of his peak front lat spread, you’d can’t argue with the fact that Dorian Yates is one of the greatest Olympian’s of all time.

