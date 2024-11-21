Ronnie Coleman won eight Mr Olympia titles, but “The King” is now taking on his most important battle as he sets himself the goal of walking unaided once again. And, in a hopeful new update, the 60-year-old has shown how he’s taking to the water to restore his steps when back on dry land.

Coleman, who was famously a police officer before rising to fame on the Olympia stage has put his body through the ringer over the years, and has undergone 13 surgeries including double hip replacement and work to relieve pain from damaged discs in his back. Now unable to walk unaided, Coleman continues to train but on a much lighter scale, and while he says that he doesn’t regret the choices that he made to be the best in the bodybuilding business, he’s now working hard to put one foot in front of the other once again through physical therapy.

Ronnie Coleman provides an update on his goal to walk again

“I will walk again,” asserted The King via an Instagram post to his 10.6 million followers via Instagram. The icon is apparently taking to the pool as part of the rehab process, and he has set himself the goal of walking unaided within two years. The optimistic post provided a link to his YouTube channel, where his latest video explained that the purpose of working out in the water was to help build the strength required to stay upright and move forward on dry land. Coleman also provided the full session, and it went…. Err… swimmingly!

Static High Steps: 5 -6 Sets of 35-40 steps

Balanced Stands (single leg): 5-6 rounds of 20-30 seconds (each leg)

Floating Flutter Kicks: 5 minutes using both legs

Seated Single Leg Kicks: 5 minutes (alternating with 5 reps on each leg)

How do water workouts help with walking?

Pool workouts are beneficial with the alleviation of joint pain and is a great strategy for building strength in the required areas. Water is denser than air, estimated to force 12-14% more resistance making pools the perfect space for training, preparation, and performing on dry land.

“I’m not going to give up on this until I am walking again,” says Coleman. And, if he puts the same effort into this lifechanging goal as he did on stage, you wouldn’t bet against The King.

