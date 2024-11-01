Swedish social media star Ida Bergfoth is the perfect illustration that while abs are certainly revealed through what comes out of the kitchen, they are also definitely built in the gym. “Trust me on this, you will thank me later,” wrote the girl with gains, in a recent Instagram post for her 1.4 million followers.

Super fit Bergfoth now lives in Los Angeles where she operates her online coaching business Team IBFIT, and with workouts like this, it’s not difficult to see how the beautiful brunette has amassed millions of followers across her social media platforms. If you are looking for a challenging ab workout to get stuck into, then this simple four move belly blaster will have you burning to the core.

Ida Bergfoth’ s Winter Warmer Abdominal Workout

With temperatures dropping and thoughts of Christmas already looming, winter doesn’t seem too far away, but that’s no excuse to freeze our workouts says the popular PT. “Let’s get going,” she enthuses. “It’s in the Winter Arc that bodies are built! Don’t slow down, escalate.”

Try it for yourself:

Hanging Side Raises — 3 Sets x 6-10 Reps

Bench Plank Leg Dips — 3 Sets x 8-12 Reps

Incline Reverse Sit up — 3 Sets x 8-12 Reps

Weighted Sit ups — 3 Sets x 10 Reps (or aim for 30 consecutive crunches)

“I hope this makes you feel that deep core strength come through and that you can see those squares popping,” encourages the Swedish sensation. Of course, blitzing those abs isn’t just about reps. “Ensure that you truly connect your core and control each movement from your abdomen,” advises Bergfoth. “No arched lower backs and no uncontrolled reps.”

