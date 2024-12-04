Chris Diamantopoulos spent months filming Prime Video’s The Sticky, a sweet new comedy-drama that is loosely based on the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, and as a result, just speaking about syrup during all-day shoots had his mouth watering for the sugary stuff.

Fortunately, the actor of Greek descent was able to forego a daily belly-busting intake of pancakes and syrup, instead adding the gooey goodness to create his own ice cream recipe as he gained muscle for the part of gangster Mike Byrne.

The star’s mass building ice cream formula is higher in protein and lower in carbs, fat, and calories than many of the major brands. “That little ice cream recipe? Oh, man,” the star told M&F in a recent interview to promote the new series. “As an after-dinner thing you’re in heaven, but if you’re craving something first thing in the morning with your coffee, a little bowl of that ice cream. Ooh, baby!”

Diamantopoulos dropped down to 7.1% bodyfat to star in the movie Red Notice so he understands the need to feel fuller for longer. The actor explains that this nutrient dense dish not only distracted him from pancakes on the set of The Sticky, (just one pancake with maple syrup clocks in at around 200 calories, but also curbed his sweet tooth, staving off hunger pangs, and meaning that he was able to treat himself without derailing the rest of his day.

Diamantopoulos’ concoction does require a home ice cream maker, but considering that you can pick one up from around $50, it could prove to be a wise investment for making powerful puddings!

Maple Vanilla Ice Cream Nutritional Breakdown

Chris Diamantopoulos’ Maple Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe

Serves 4 People (2 Scoops Each)

Calories Per Serving: 283.7 Protein: 11.9g Carbs: 25.57 Fat: 21g

Whole Milk x 1 Quart / 946 milliliters

Egg Yolks x 6

Maple Syrup x ¼ Cup

Vanilla Extract x 1 tsp

Salt Flakes x 1 Pinch

Blend and add to ice cream maker.

Try if for ourself, “And, you’re not only full but from a psychological standpoint, you just had all this great stuff, so it’s like; ‘hey, stop complaining. You just had a f****** bowl of ice cream!’ jokes Diamantopoulos.

All 6 episodes of The Sticky will be served by Prime Video from Dec. 6, 2024, so why not watch it with a bowl of the shows new unofficial ice cream? Watch the trailer below.