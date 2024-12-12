In a fantasy world, we’d all have time to prepare and cook our meals from scratch, seven days a week, eating in pure bliss. But in reality, life is busy when you factor in work and training commitments, let alone hours of Insta scrolling, leaving you with little time—and absolutely no energy—to consistently prepare elaborate six-course dinner night after night. Sometimes you just need convenience foods that doesn’t involve a trip to the drive-thru.

In these times a smart move can be to rely on so-called convenience foods as a way to press the easy button. But while convenience means gaining back some precious time, it often means sacrificing something else, be it nutrition or flavor. Frozen fish sticks and Hungry Man dinners come to mind. The words “processed” and “convenience” are usually shorthand for foods of less-than-ideal nutritional value.

But not all of these packaged foods are nutritional bombs. An elite group of healthy ready-to-go convenience foods from the supermarket can help you get a nutritious, tasty, muscle-sculpting meal on the table with minimal effort. Just because a food isn’t home-cooked from scratch, doesn’t mean you should immediately pass on adding it to your daily menu.

To get in and out of the kitchen lickety-split, here are the better-for-you convenient foods you should stock up on and why.

5 Healthy Convenience Foods and Recipes Better Health and More Muscle

1. Rotisserie Chicken

The ubiquitous supermarket roasted chicken feels like a home-cooked meal without being, well, home-cooked. Perfect for kitchen lazoids (c’mon, we’ve all been in this camp after a long day), the bird perched under the heat lamps is your answer to budget-friendly and delicious protein that can anchor a range of nutritious meals.

The nutritional breakdown of rotisserie chicken depends on a few things: which part you eat (white or dark meat), whether or not you feast on the skin, and how much sodium was used in preparation. What is guaranteed, however, is that you’ll be getting a bounty of high-quality protein—about 20 grams in a 3-ounce serving. To keep muscle-building going in full force, it’s a good idea to consume about 30 grams of protein at meals, and always reliable rotisserie chicken makes this a much easier goal to achieve without the fuss.

Beyond the fact that it’s brimming with protein, rotisserie chicken also offers a variety of other important nutrients including vitamin B12, niacin, selenium, and zinc. And you need not fear the dark side. Juicy dark meat such as chicken thigh contains only a couple more grams of fat than white breast meat and has a nutritional advantage in certain areas including levels of iron. If you want to slash a bunch of the saturated fat and sodium from your chicken meal discard the skin and focus your eating efforts on the flesh. Words like brined or saline solution on the label are a tip-off the bird will be higher in sodium.

As we’ve said, it’s an incredibly versatile protein and you can use this no-cook poultry in a myriad of ways including sandwiches, salads, tacos, soups, and burritos. Heck, dump a couple of handfuls of the sliced meat on a pile of salad greens along with some cooked grains and dressing and call it a complete dinner-in-a-hurry.

Tex-Mex Pita Pizzas

Makes 1 Serving

Brush the top of a large whole-grain pita with oil and broil in the oven until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Spread 1/3 cup canned refried beans over pita and top with 1 cup sliced rotisserie chicken, 1/3 cup jarred salsa, 1/3 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese, and 1/4 thawed frozen corn. Broil 1 minute or until cheese has melted. Serve topped with sliced avocado.

2. Bagged Coleslaw Mix

We should all be eating more veggies, and picking up a bag of coleslaw mix makes it easier to hit your daily goal, minus the chopping. Usually, this is simply shredded cabbage and carrots (or in the case of broccoli slaw, shredded broccoli stems), so it’s considered fairly healthy. Satisfying crunch and nutritious. A review of 95 different studies involving two million people that was published in the European Journal of Epidemiology showed that just two and a half servings of fruits and vegetables per day are associated with a 16 percent reduced risk of heart disease, an 18 percent lower risk of stroke, a four percent reduced risk of cancer and a 15 percent lower risk of premature death.

Most brands include a dressing packet that is typically made with lackluster ingredients. Better to make your own dressing or find a healthier store-bought bottle dressing. You can use bagged coleslaw mix as a veggie shortcut for burgers, sandwiches, grain bowls, scrambled eggs, tacos, and stir-fries.

Sloppy Joes

Makes 4 Servings

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook 1 pound lean ground beef, 1 small diced yellow onion, 1 chopped large carrot, and 2 cups diced crimini mushroom until beef is browned and vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in 2 chopped garlic gloves and 1 diced red bell pepper, cook 2 minutes more. Stir in 2 tbsp tomato paste; heat 1 minute. In a bowl, stir together 1 cup tomato sauce, 2 tbsp cocoa powder, 2 tbsp cider vinegar, 1 tbsp honey, 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 1 tsp chili powder, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1/4 cup water. Add sauce to pan with beef and simmer 10 minutes, or until sauce has thickened. Serve on whole-grain buns topped with handfuls of coleslaw mix.

3. Packaged Hard-Boiled Eggs

Boiling eggs isn’t a major hassle, but it can be tricky to get them just right. Green-tinged yolks and the unpleasant odor from overcooking them are never appetizing traits, and peeling them nicely can be a test of patience.

Packaged precooked hard-boiled eggs solve those problems and still supply ample protein—6 grams in each egg. It’s always worth remembering that the unique amino acid makeup of eggs makes them stellar muscle-building food.

Since breakfast is typically dominated by carbs it can be helpful to look for ways to add convenient sources of protein like these. Whole eggs are also a reliable source of vitamin B12, a nutrient of importance for brain health since you need B12 to make red blood cells, which carry oxygen through your body including to the brain. Plus, consuming hard-boiled eggs could be a healthier option than fried eggs.

Pop one or two for a quick protein-packed snack, mash into egg salad, chop them up and toss on green salads, add slices to toast, try combining with canned salmon for a twist on Nicose salad, or use this supermarket short-cut for easy deviled eggs.

Pesto Egg Salad Sandwich

In a large bowl, roughly mash 4 hard-boiled eggs with 3 tbsp pesto, ¼ cup mayonnaise, and 1/4 tsp black pepper. Stir in ¾ cup canned navy beans and 1/4 cup chopped red onion. Top two slices of toasted whole grain or sourdough bread with 1 cup baby spinach, egg mixture, 1/2 cup sliced roasted red pepper and 1/2 cup sliced cucumber. Top each with another slice of toast.

4. Frozen Whole-Grain Waffles

How often have you hauled out your waffle maker lately? I thought so. Subzero boxed waffles can be your answer to lightning-fast breakfast carbs without the need to stir up any batter. Perfect morning energy to power your day. And they can be a source of whole grains in your diet as long as you choose brands made with 100% whole grains instead of refined white flour—look at the ingredient list and make sure it lists a whole grain such as whole wheat flour as the first item.

A recent study in the Journal of Nutrition found that adults who consumed at least three servings of whole grains every day added fewer inches to their waistline over 18 years than those with lower whole-grain intake and higher consumption of nutrient-poor refined grains. Those with higher whole grain intake also experienced smaller increases in blood pressure and fasting blood glucose levels, compared with those with lower intake.

What’s more, this recent investigation in the journal BMC Medicine determined that up to a certain point eating more whole grains can be protective against developing heart disease. So, yes, not all carbs are created equal for your health and six-pack pursuit.

Of course, pouring a gallon of syrup on your toasted frozen waffles isn’t going to do your diet any favors. To make the waffles more of a healthy complete meal top them off with fresh berries and dollops of Greek yogurt—and maybe a slight drizzle of real maple syrup. You can also use frozen waffles as a base for savory meals as well such as stacking grilled meats, sautéed veggies, and a sauce on top of them.

Roasted Salmon Waffles

Makes 2 Servings

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place 1/2 pound fresh salmon fillets on a greased baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 12 minutes, or until flesh is barely cooked through in the center. When cool enough to handle, gently break flesh apart into 2-inch chunks. Stir together 1/4 cup light cream cheese, 3 tbsp chopped dill, 1 tbsp prepared horseradish and 1 tsp lemon zest. Place two prepared frozen whole-grain waffles on serving plates and spread on the cream cheese mixture. Top with ribbons of cucumber, salmon chunks, 1 tbsp capers and 1/3 cup sliced red onion.

5. Canned Bean Chili

There are few things more satisfying than a steamy bowl of home-cooked chili. Quintessential comfort food, full-stop. But when you can’t find the motivation to cook—or haven’t had a chance to grocery shop—opening a can of chili can offer up a viable alternative. Vegetarian versions of canned chili pack in more beans (and no mystery meat) which will give you a bigger dose of dietary fiber—up to 15 grams in a can.

In a recent research review published in the journal Lancet it was determined that if 1,000 people transitioned from a low-fiber diet (under 15 grams per day) to a diet with higher amounts (25 to 29 grams per day), it would prevent 13 deaths and six cases of heart disease. The nutritional virtues of ultra-convenient canned bean-laced chili also include plant-based protein as well as a range of must-have nutrients such as magnesium, folate, and potassium.

Look for brands that incorporate some veggies, but consider adding in additional ones such as chopped bell pepper and carrot to bulk things up with added nutrition.

And, yes, you can add in your own cooked meat if you wish for a protein boost. Read nutritional labels and look for brands with lower sodium levels and contain no added sugars.

One of the most obvious ways to use canned chili is to simply heat it (no metal cans in the microwave, please) and enjoy it as a bowl of, well, chili. If you’re looking for more creative ways to use the saucy canned beans, consider using them as a filling for enchiladas, tacos, or burritos. And to go big on protein you can even dump heated canned chili over grilled meats including steak, chicken, and pork. This gives you a double shot of protein and fiber.

Chili Stuffed Potato Recipe

Makes: 1 Serving