If you looked down at your phone during Justin Watson vs Cole Ferrell at BKFC 69, you may need to see this replay like the rest of us.

Thousands watched in awe as the bout, broadcast on DAZN from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Geogia, made history thanks to the speed of Justin Watson, who charged forward and almost knocked his hapless opponents head off. “2.9 seconds, the fastest knockout in combat sports,” proclaimed the leagues founder and president, David Feldman. “Unbelievable.” Several weeks in fight camp simply couldn’t prepare Ferrell in the end.

One thunderous right hand was all it took to take home the winners purse, and the BKFC “Knockout of the Night honours” to boot. The new record surpassed the three second knockout that was gained by Uly Diaz back at BKFC 14. But, incredibly, this was Watsons first win in the promotion, after losing his first two fights. Still, at 37-years-old, it seems that Watson still has plenty of fight left. The momentous moment was also seen by Connor McGregor, who is a part owner of BKFC. “The world’s fastest KO! WOW,” he wrote following the match.

How does this record stand against other combat sports?

The fastest knockout in PFL is held by Hattan Al Saif, who took just 41 seconds to get it done.

The fastest knockout in boxing is held by Phil Williams for his 10 second stunner against Brandon Burke

The fastest knockout in UFC is held by Jorge Masvidal who blitzed Ben Askren in 5 seconds.

Watch the shortest knockout in BKFC history