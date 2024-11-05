Andrea Simulus knows how to bring serious stimulus to her abs, without risking her spine health in the process. The super-fit mom of four has an enviable six pack, and is all about sharing the wealth, as she demonstrated in a recent social media post. So, thankfully, here’s a workout that will crunch your lower abs and not your spine.

Andrea Simulus’ Spine Friendly Stability Ball Workout

“Elevate your balance trainer and target those hard-to-reach lower abs, without ground or hanging leg raise work,” assured the popular body recomposition coach, in a recent Instagram post. For some people, sit ups can be a difficult exercise since they compress the spine and can cause pain and discomfort as a result. Sit ups can also add significant load to the muscles in the back, leading to further tension, but by working with a balance trainer, you will shift your posture. Here, Simulus places the balance trainer in an elevated position, on a bench, meaning that she’s never working her abs from a flat surface and can lower her legs further. “Keep your core tightly engaged even at the bottom of the movement,” explains the coach.

Try each movement for 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Lean Back Crunch

Lean Back Alternative Leg Crunch

Lean Back Alternative Leg Lift

Lean Back Frogger

“Give this circuit a go and feel the difference,” enthuses Simulus. Want to make the circuit more difficult? No worries, she has you covered! “For an even harder stability challenge, don’t use your hands when you lean back for a few reps.” Just make sure not to fall!

By executing these moves, you’ll be taxing your rectus abdominis, otherwise known as the lower portion of your abdominals. Plus, working on the balance trainer will force your core to workout any imbalances, helping to eliminate back pain. This completes your spine friendly ab workout for the day.

Follow Andrea Simulus on Instagram for more spine and friendly fitness tips