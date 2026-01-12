Arnold Schwarzenegger recently announced that he was offering totally free access to his wildly popular Pump Club Fitness App for the unemployed, but it’s sure to be some kind of gimmicky free trial or have some other catch, right? Apparently not, as M&F explains.

With many of us resolving to make 2026 a year for personal change, a limiting factor that often stalls our fitness goals is the sticky issue of finances, and with unemployment accounting for lower levels of physical exercise, a battered budget can get in the way of joining a gym or accessing motivational resources. Fortunately, lifetime fitness enthusiast and the world’s most famous bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger is looking to redress the balance — by opening up his Pump Club Fitness App and making it free for the unemployed.

Arnold’s Free ‘Pump Club’ Access for the Unemployed Explained

This week, Arnold used his second home, the gym, to announce the generous plans. “I came up with a new idea,” he announced via social media. “I said to myself, ‘well, when you lose your job, you lose your money, then sometimes you cannot afford to go to the gym and to workout and buy the food supplements and all this,’ but I always said, for the last sixty years, that fitness and health should be for everybody.”

Fitness is for everyone. I’ve read a lot about layoffs, and I don’t believe you should lose your fitness because you lose your job. Unlike some people, I always put my money where my mouth is. If you’re out of work, I’ve made my fitness app, the Pump Club, free at… pic.twitter.com/er8eNMwXcL — Arnold Schwarzenegger (@Schwarzenegger) January 5, 2026

Putting his money where his mouth is, Arnold said that he would uphold his vision to “leave no worker behind,” and offer free Pump Club membership to the unemployed. Now, whatever your politics, that’s a sound offer, and there really are no strings say the Terminator star. “Join us for free, you don’t have to pay anything, and train with us,” he enthused.

The icon further shared that even with his personal wealth that affords a private gym, the Austrian Oak still loves to visit public fitness floors for inspiration and comradery, and he wants to give that same gift to those who are on the breadline by welcoming them into his likeminded community.

Okay, sounds good, but what’s the catch? Well, there really isn’t one. “If you’ve been laid off or are currently unemployed, you can join the Pump Club App for free, or pay what you can”, reads the terms of the official website. Indeed, for 30 days you won’t even need to provide proof of unemployment. Then, when the initial 30 days are over, Arnold just asks for you to upload a document that proves your unemployment status. For that small task, you’ll be granted a further 3 months, absolutely free. “When that time’s up, if you don’t have a job yet, we are still here for you,” promises the blurb.

One of the most valuable aspects of the Pump Club Fitness App, for the cash poor, is the ability to access clever workouts that require little to no equipment, so you can get by without a gym membership. The app also offer’s access to Arnold’s passionate community in order to stay inspired, educated, and accountable. In the Google Play store, the app has a 4.5 out of 5 rating and has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating in the Apple Store. “This is the best fitness app I’ve used,” wrote one reviewer, while others have praised the way that workouts are structured and logged. Among non-gym members, another user commented: “As someone who does not have (a) gym membership and does not own weights, I have found the bodyweight beginner program just what I need to start working out.”

In addition to the “No worker left behind” offer, the Pump Club App is also offering 50% cash back for everyone else, after completing the 6-month foundation course. For more info, click here.