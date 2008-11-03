>> Need more UFC? Check out M&F’s 13-page feature on Season 8 of The Ultimate Fighter in the December issue, available on newsstands now! For a sneak preview, click here.

Tonight, November 3 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST, UFC heavyweight title contender and former M&F cover subject (February 2008) Brock Lesnar returns to Pro MMA Radio.

Lesnar will be fighting MMA legend and current heavyweight champ, Randy “The Natural” Couture at UFC 91 on November 15th at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated five-round title fight is being billed as the biggest fight in UFC history and pits the most decorated fighter in UFC history in Couture against it’s brightest new star in Lesnar.

The 45-year-old Couture enters the Octagon as a three-time UFC Heavyweight World Champion. He brings a 15-8 record to the UFC and is a member of the UFC Hall of Fame. This fight will mark his return to the UFC after a 15-month absence. In his last fight, Couture defeated Gabriel Gonzaga by technical knockout in round three at UFC 74 in August of 2007.

The 31-year old Lesnar is a former National Collegiate Wrestling Champion at the University of Minnesota and a former WWE Superstar. Although he has only two UFC bouts to his credit, Lesnar has showed flashes of his enormous potential against both Frank Mir and Heath Herring. Lesnar is coming off a dominant performance against Heath Herring at UFC 87 in August. When Lesnar steps in the cage on November 15th, he will weigh 275-280 pounds to The Natural’s 230 pounds. His workout regime, chronicled in the February ’08 issue of M&F, has evolved to include Caveman Training at Minnesota’s Athletic Performance Inc.

Will the 45 year old Couture be able to use his experience and superior game planning to defeat the younger, stronger, faster wrestler and retain the title? For Brock’s thoughts on the fight, his record-setting appearance on ESPN’s E60 and his training to dethrone the champ, make sure to tune in tonight.

