Hidrate Spark PRO Smart Water Bottle

$56 | hidratespark.com

Hydrate Smarter, Not Harder. The HidrateSpark PRO is the ultimate hydration companion for your active lifestyle. This smart water bottle uses SipSense® technology and a built-in sensor that glows to remind you when to drink, ensuring you stay properly fueled throughout your day.1

Why It’s Awesome:

Optimize Your Performance: Proper hydration is crucial for peak physical performance. HidrateSpark PRO helps you maintain optimal fluid balance for improved endurance, recovery, and overall well-being.

Effortless Tracking, Maximum Results: Seamlessly syncs with the HidrateSpark App via Bluetooth to automatically log every sip, allowing you to monitor your progress and adjust your intake as needed. 2

Stay Hydrated on the Go: Made with vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it keeps your water refreshingly cold for up to 24 hours, whether you’re at the gym, on a hike, or running errands. 3

Personalized Hydration: Set customized daily goals based on your activity level and receive glowing reminders to keep you on track, even when you’re busy crushing your workouts. 4

Who’s It For:

Designed for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and anyone who prioritizes their health and wellness. If you’re looking for a smart and stylish way to stay hydrated and achieve your fitness goals, the HidrateSpark PRO is your perfect partner.