esGunnar Peterson may call himself “prehistoric,” but this coach, who has gained results from both celebrities and the general public keeps his own energy levels high as a motivated trainer, an ambassador for MitoQ, and a member of The Vitamin Shoppe’s Wellness Council. Searching for some fitness inspiration, we checked-in with this longtime friend of M&F to find out why he’s recently launched a heartfelt fitness challenge, and why everyone should be looking to increase their longevity through exercise.

Why did you first fall in love with fitness and when did you decide to make a career out of being a coach?

I’ve always been in love with movement and sports. I was a fat kid, so I probably didn’t know that I was “allowed” to have a formal relationship with fitness. I started learning about working out in college and I started learning about nutrition as a senior in college, but it was more “meathead,” trending type nutrition info versus the proven, scientific information. The coaching/trainer part came about seven years later.

You have since built an enviable reputation training both celebrities and the general public. When did things really begin to take off and what is it like to train Sylvester Stallone!?

I worked with Kelly McGillis and it came about because her assistant recommended me. Thank you Kristin! I’m lucky and honored to have worked with Sly for so long. Easily one of the smartest, most entertaining, thought-provoking people I will ever meet. He approached every project with a clear goal and precision. Expendables stands out, Rocky Balboa stands out. The proof is on the screen!

Now more than ever, older people are embracing exercise. How important is it to stay active as we age?

I think exercise should be a top 3 pursuit as we age. Add nutrition and recovery, each with their respective sub categories of course, in whatever order you are lacking, and your life will be as rich and full as you could hope for.

If someone is completely out of shape and thinks they are “too far gone” how would Gunnar Peterson get them started?

I’d start them now! Start with 10-15 minutes of movement, 15-20 minutes of resistance training—body weight counts. I’d then give them broad stroke plans for nutrition and recovery and we would lock it in during out next meeting. So, then we have a plan and a schedule and we are off to the races. Cardio, stretching, lifting, eating right. Any and all the variables you can think of then rinse, repeat, never miss!

If people are reaching a plateau in the gym and maybe losing interest, how would you get them excited about working out again?

Take a quiet minute and figure out why you are doing this. Then find a second reason. Write them down. Think about them often and let that be your North Star. Keep going, no matter the pace. For me, my ‘Why’s’ are my kids, wife, brother, mom, and dad. I want to be as present and capable to enjoy every and any moment with them as often as possible. Of course, beach season is another viable reason!

What are we learning about cellular health that can also aid with longevity?

I have worked with MitoQ for about 7 years. These supplements target the mitochondria, the powerhouse inside of the cells. It’s a foundational approach that takes aim at cell aging, so you’ve got better energy and health as you get older. If you don’t exercise, you decrease mitochondrial density which leads to a number of issues as you age. Spoiler alert: we all lose the fight against Father Time, I’m just trying to win as many rounds as I can before I get KO’d! It’s great to see more of a focus put on longevity and seeing this particular brand grow. This year it became available in-store and online at The Vitamin Shoppe, making them available to an even wider audience.

You recently launched the MVP Challenge to raise awareness and funds for AML Leukemia and we send our absolute best wishes to your daughter Monroe. What has the response been like to the workout and the cause?

The response to the MVP Challenge on the Common Ground app, and the cause to raise money for children’s cancer has been overwhelming, and very emotional. Lots of people stepped up. No surprises, just heartwarming and reassuring. It is a beautiful reminder of how many good people there are in the world. Thank you to everyone who helps these kids in so many different ways. (Editor’s note: readers who wish to make a donation can click here to make a huge difference)

Last chance for Gunnar Peterson to motivate our readers! What do you say?

I’ve been lucky to work with a lot of very hard-working people, overachievers by any standard and that inspires me. I want to overachieve! I want to have a strong foundation and continue to add to it. Maintaining muscle, through whatever exercise and nutritional program works for you, is going to help toward that end. Dr Gabrielle Lyon, who I love and respect, has famously said that “muscle is the most important organ of the body.” I take that seriously and I do my best to win that every day. You should too!

