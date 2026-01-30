DeMarcus Lawrence is now Super Bowl LX bound, as his Seattle Seahawks look to defeat the New England Patriots Feb 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Of course, training to be an elite NFL player takes grit, and a little outside of the box training, so the self-proclaimed trash talker recently took a TikToker through an insane training day, to see how he’d fair. Vinnie Hacker, a model and social media influencer, has 14.8 million followers on TikTok, and stays fit through regular exercise, but a day with the physically imposing 6’3’’, 250-pound linebacker would promise to be a surreal and sweaty affair. The challenge occurred during an episode of the NFL’s ‘Race to the End Zone’ YouTube series, and took place at the Seahawks’ Virginia Mason Athletic Center, pitting the man they call “The Tank” against the popular TikToker. Here’s what went down.

Bench Press

The day began with DeMarcus setting Hacker up on the bench press, beginning with a warmup set consisting of 45-pound plates on each side of the barbell, for 5 reps. Now suitably warmed up, the linebacker added more weight to replicate the 225 pounds that players are expected to rep with during the NFL Combine. It was there that DeMarcus had lifted 225 pounds for 20 reps, setting a high benchmark for Hacker to attempt for himself.

Sadly, the TikToker appeared to bounce the bar off his chest during his reps, so these would not have counted per combine rules, but charitably, Hacker heaved the bar up 3 times, or 3 and one quarter to be precise.

Result: Mission Failed

Reflex Sticks

Swapping the gym for the training field, DeMarcus explained that the aim was to catch 3 sticks. “If you fail to catch 3 sticks, you will get a pie to the face,” he explained, upping the ante. “I’m not gonna fail catching three sticks though,” responded Hacker.

The sticks were then dropped from a platform, almost as high as the training field roof, adding major velocity as the sticks descended, but Hacker successfully grabbed the first stick and managed to stay on his feet. He also collected a second and third stick, despite the fact that DeMarcus was now throwing additional sticks at the social media star.

Result: Mission Completed

Reflex Sticks (Round 2)

DeMarcus made the second round of reflex sticks even more difficult, by asking Hacker to wear “dizzy” goggles to obstruct his vision. Apparently, this was a way of replicating the environment that players face when rough weather means you can’t see the properly. This made catching the sticks almost impossible, however, and the TikToker received a bashing blow to the head, as the last stick dropped on his noggin. “You wanna do one?” asked Hacker. “No,” confirmed DeMarcus, who made good on his promise and hit Hacker right in the face with a pie.

Result: Mission Failed

40-Yard Coffee Dash

The Seahawk wanted to check out Hackers’ speed, next, adding that for each attempt, he would be allowed to receive an additional boost by chugging on some caffeine. DeMarcus’ 40 yard time at the combine was 4.80 seconds, so any advantage was appreciated. “If you fail, 40 pushups,” demanded the football star.

As Hacker made his first run, DeMarcus was impressed. “Kid is moving,” he muttered. Still, his time was 6.21 seconds. But after his second swig of coffee, Hacker improved his score to 4.88, almost leveling with DeMarcus. “This is the guy we’ve been looking for, this whole time”, said the defender. “He’s been behind video games his whole life, and now he’s here.”

Having been further encouraged by DeMarcus to beat 4.80 seconds, Hacker sipped and sprinted once more. “I wanna be a Seahawk,” exclaimed the TikToker, but now tired, he could only muster up 4.90 seconds, so the baller insisted he complete the 40 pushups as punishment.

Result: Mission Failed (Close Call!)

Hail Mary Throwdown

For this challenge, Hacker had to stand at a distance of 49 yards and throw the ball into a net around the size of a basketball hoop. “But, if you don’t, just call it quits, it’s over for you,” said DeMarcus, adding that he would also be required to complete 100 burpees. Understandably, Hacker was desperate to make the Hail Mary, but he was unable to do so. To even things up, DeMarcus agreed that they would both make attempts, and the first person to score would win. “I’m a defensive end,” noted the player. “I’m not a quarterback.” But with neither man making the pass at 40 yards, they headed closer at 35 yards, and eventually 25 yards, where Hacker scored his point. For his efforts, DeMarcus deemed this mission a success.

Result: Mission Completed

Hawk Dash Relay

After a short gaming interlude, the boys were back at the End Zone where Hacker was asked to run through a set of cones in zig-zag fashion, then shuffle over some bags, and throw a ball through the net. This would be followed by a tire flip, a sprint, after which he would need to catch a ball from DeMarcus.

After receiving the ball, the dash didn’t stop there. The TikToker then had to complete a set of hurdles before finishing back at the End Zone. “Let’s do it,” encouraged the Seahawk. For his part, Hacker attacked the course with serious spirit. “Breathe,” offered DeMarcus, as the young upstart upended the heavy tire and raced to the End Zone in exactly one minute. “That’s what you call a winner,” said DeMarcus. “Good job!”

Result: Mission Completed

To earn his spot as an honorary Seahawk, Hacker put up a valiant effort, completing 3 of the 6 highly physical missions that the TikToker has been tasked with, but to round out the day, he was invited to complete a traditional Seahawk initiation, by jumping into a lake and make a Seahawk’s call while in mid-air. The trainee finished strong, and as a reward, received a jersey from DeMarcus for his passionate bird call.

Of course, the video was made in good fun, but it does highlight the physical and mental toughness required to be an elite NFL player!