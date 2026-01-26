It’s official, the New England Patriots are chasing a seventh Super Bowl victory after a gritty performance in icy conditions saw them beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship on Jan 25, 2026. Of course, the big story was Drake Maye making the only touchdown for his team — in less than favorable conditions.

Despite the treacherous snow and ice on the ground, where running and passing was no mean feat, 23-year-old Maye delivered a heroic performance, rushing 6 yards to score the Patriots only touchdown of the game. To do so, he had to get past Bronco’s linebacker Jonah Elliss, fending him off with a stiff shoulder block as he completed the down.

What Made Drake Maye’s Touchdown So Impressive?

“I’m just proud of this team,” said Maye, commenting on Super Bowl qualification shortly after beating the Bronco’s. Maye is now the second-youngest starting quarterback to reach the Super Bowl, following only Miami’s Dan Marino. “Don’t have many words. Just thankful for this team. Love each and every one of them. It took everybody,” he added, paying tribute to his fellow Patriots’ and fans.

At 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 225 pounds, Maye was selected third overall by New England in the 2024 NFL Draft, winning pro honors in his rookie season. The man from North Carolina reportedly signed a four-year guaranteed contract worth $36.64 million in 2024 and this quarterback also has the distinction of being only the second to make 10 passing touchdowns to 10 different receivers, after Steve Ramsey achieved the same feat in 1973.

On the night, the temperature during kick-off at Empower Field at Mile High was 26°F but with wind chill felt more like 17. In the second half, temperatures dipped even further. These conditions made visibility extremely difficult, forcing CBS to add a digital yard line graphic so that football fans could follow the action. Stadium crew rushed to clear the lines on the field with snowblowers, while players were seen on the sidelines grouping up around heaters, making Maye’s stone-cold touchdown all the more impressive.

The New England Patriots will now take on the Seattle Seahawks on February 8 in Santa Clara for Super Bowl 60.

