To gain an edge in any sport, all members of a team must become the strongest link in the chain possible. And that’s why McLaren Racing has launched the Optimum Nutrition Performance Hub. The hope is that an environment that is specially designed to unlock human performance off the track will lead to pole position on race day.

Here’s a look inside.

The Optimum Nutrition Performance Hub is state-of-the-art health and fitness centre, installed at the team’s headquarters; the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England. McLaren says that this is another example of the commitment they have to maximizing human performance, supporting the physical and mental health of its people. As the official sports nutrition partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, and partner of its F1 Academy, Optimum Nutrition has provided guidance and expertise throughout the development of the facility.

The launch of the Performance Hub furthers the partnership, as the two brands have long been committed to unlocking higher performance. Optimum Nutrition already supports the team with science-led sports nutrition supplements, and these products will also now be available for team members to use at the new facility, ensuring the team are “given best in class health and wellbeing support.”

Competitive Racers Are Serious About Working Out

The hub is equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment. This including approximately 50 machines across cardio and strength training, Olympic power racks, a spin and wellbeing studio, in addition to on-site medical services, including a doctor, physiotherapist. There’s even a psychologist available for the whole McLaren Racing team.

While fitness has long been a lynchpin of success in the competitive world of Formula One, drivers, pit crew, and staff have perhaps never been more serious about working out. Patrick Harding, who is a fitness coach for Williams, recently spoke to M&F about the importance of body composition, hydration, strength, and endurance. McClaren are just as focussed on fitness.

“At McLaren Racing, our people are our biggest asset and differentiator,” says Daniel Gallo, who is the Chief People & Sustainability Officer at McLaren Racing, “The physical and mental health of our entire team is fundamental in our drive for high performance, and the new facility will help us enhance everyone’s ability to operate at a high level, physically and mentally, to make us more performative and resilient. We’re grateful for Optimum Nutrition’s support in making the new space possible as part of our continued investment into our people.”

So, personnel at McLaren’s new fitness hub could soon find themselves lifting with Lando Norris, or crunching their obliques next to Oscar Piastri. Sounds like a winning formula.