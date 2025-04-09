Nicole Scherzinger is known to millions around the world as a glamorous solo vocalist, member of The Pussycat Dolls, and a star of the stage, but thankfully slaying while getting your sweat on isn’t about being perfect. So, “Don’t Cha” want to try this fun and challenging Nicole Scherzinger workout?

“Don’t feel like it? Perfect!” encouraged the sexy star in a recent Instagram post shared with her seven million Instagram fans. “That’s when showing up matters most. You’re worth it!” she enthused. Fortunately, the 46-years-young superstar was willing to show that we are all a work in progress, while giving it her all in the gym.

The Nicole Scherzinger Workout

Treadmill Sprints

Barbell Step-ups

Weighted Crunches

Lateral Steps with a Resistance Band

Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Barbell Hip Thrusts

Cable Machine Rope Attachment Pulldowns

Stretching

Nicole Scherzinger’s Workout Breakdown

The Grammy Award winner is currently busy with her stage revival of Sunset Boulevard, where she has wowed audience in London’s West End and is continuing on Broadway with six additional performances from April to June. In order to keep her stamina levels up, it appears that Scherzinger undertakes full body workouts to stay in shape.

Full body workouts are great for busy people that may not know exactly when their next session will be, because they won’t have to worry about splitting their body parts into equal sessions. We don’t know from her motivational video how many sets or reps the singer undertakes for each exercise, but it does appear that she likes to leave it all in the gym! We also love to see that the singer has fun with her workouts and is not afraid to share the “outtakes,” refusing to edit out the part where she dropped a dumbbell on her chest, making for a perfect antidote to those so-called perfect social media influencers out there.

By lifting weights and not skipping out on cardio, the star is building muscle mass while toning her physique and making sure she has the capacity to hit the high notes too. The stretching and mobility exercises with resistance bands will also keep her limber for longevity. “Respect,” commented one follower. “You’re such an inspiration, love you,” wrote another. Why not show up for this workout yourself?

Actor and comedian, Flula Borg once joked with M&F that the singer could make for an intimidating gym partner. “Nicole terrified me,” he quipped.

To follow Nicole Scherzinger on Instagram, click here.