When celebrated track stars Robby & Josette Andrews aren’t traveling the world for events like the recent Tokyo World Athletics Championships, they love to pass their passion and wisdom on to the next batch of brilliant runners.

In November, the couple will return to famed venue The Armory, in New York, and they couldn’t be happier about being back on the “World’s Fastest Track.”

The 2025 Track & Field Camp at The Armory connects high school track and field athletes with professional athletes and coaches, for a full day of teaching in various disciplines such as pole vault, hurdles, and throws. For those who want to learn new skills for running, Josette & Robby Andrews will help you get moving at middle-distance. Robbie is an Olympian and NCAA 800-meter champion, now retired and focused on coaching, while Josette regularly represents Team USA and could well be a part of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“I grew up 15 minutes away from The Armory,” says Josette, who has just returned home competed at the Tokyo World Athletic Championships and placing sixth. “In high school, my country races were at The Armory, which is really special. That was the first place I ever ran my first indoor track meet.”

In fact, Josette made her pro debut there as well. The Armory is a continuing part of her sporting journey. Earlier this year, Josette placed second in the Millrose Games Women’s 3000m, and has achieved second in the Wanamaker Mile with a future win firmly in her sights. Apparently, there’s nothing like competing at The Armory. The fans are closer to the action, and the acoustics only add to the excitement.

Josette’s husband and fellow athlete-turned-coach, Robby Andrews tells M&F that he has more than marriage in common with his wife. Growing up in a family of runners, Robby was also frequent visitor to The Armory before running his own races there. Robby went on to set two national records on the famed track while in high school, and a national title too. “So, I’ve had some really special moments there,” he reflects.

Robby and Josette Andrews Unite For Their First Camp at The Armory

While the Andrews have toured, teaching various running clinics, this will be their debut full-day session together. “This will be our first true camp experience,” Robby tells M&F, who explains that when young athletes are really engaged with the sport, he gets a kick out of helping them to progress. Josette, agrees, noting that the best way to find the track discipline that that fits you best is to try as many types as possible.

“When I was younger, loved playing every sport, right?” shares Josette. “I was always the kid outside, running around, playing kickball with the boys, and just wanted to be outside and doing everything, and I think the big thing about this camp is having that exposure and the opportunity to be involved and learn something that you can take with you, and whether you continue on with running or you go into another sport, taking something from this camp and applying it to what you want to get better at.”

Once a sporting discipline has been chosen, Josette says consistency with training and practice is key. “You see the most success with consistency, over the years, and that’s something hard to see at a young age because sometimes you want those immediate results,” says Josette. “So, if I can show them through my own journey by telling them what I’ve experienced as a result of continually showing up, the more you show up, you’re going to have that breakthrough.

Trying everything before choosing a discipline is a concept that Robby whole heartedly agrees with. “Everyone sprints. Who doesn’t want to be the fastest person in the world?” he observes, but Robby is also keen to encourage young athletes to try out every event rather than gravitating to what they might see on TV.

During the upcoming camp at The Armory, Robby and Josette will be able to complement each other in how they approach positive tuition. As an active competitor, Josette is often still in the heat of the moment while judging what she did right or wrong in a race, while Robby must balance his desire to point out the good and not so good points without stressing out his wife. One aspect of training that both Andrews can agree on is the importance of drills and practicing cues until it all becomes second nature.

“Over time, the more you do it, the smoother it’s going to be,” explains Josette. “I think I see myself in these kids a little bit more now,” adds Robby, who says that he’s learned to become more patient as he’s matured. This elite relationship has weathered the highs and lows of a life in sports, and the detail-oriented duo are hoping to help those who attend the camp reach their full potential.

Save the date: The Armory Track & Field Camp takes place on Sunday, November 16, 2025. For more information, click here.