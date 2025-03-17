Brad Pitt is set to drive onto the big screen as the fictional character Sonny Hayes, a racing star of the 90s who was forced to retire after a crash but is lured back into the sport to mentor the rookie prodigy “Noah” Pearce, played by Damson Idris. While not a true story, those in the industry are already calling this one of the most authentic F1 based films ever made. And, if this behind-the-scenes look is anything to go by, there will be a race to the cinema when it premieres June 25, 2025.

What is F1 about?

The story goes that “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes was Formula 1’s most promising speed demon of the 1990s until a tragic accident on the track nearly ended his career for good. Thirty years later, he finds himself as an independent racer-for-hire when the downbeat driver is approached by former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), who is the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces the hapless Hayes to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world.

In true Hollywood fashion, he accepts, and drives alongside Joshua “Noah” Pearce, the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. The elder racer once again finds out that in Formula 1, your teammate is often your fiercest competition, and the road to redemption is not something you can complete alone.

Why are Critics Praising F1’s Authenticity?

F1 was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends and used camera technology that was developed for the highly acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick. In a backstage clip released ahead of the movie reaching pole position, Damson Idris admitted that things got real on set. “If I’m scared at least my partner in crime, Brad is scared with me,” he joked.

Race fans are taken inside the pit and on top of the track to experience life as a full throttle F1 driver. “We’ve had unprecedented access to the tracks,” said the movie’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer. Those shooting locations included far flung locations such as Silverstone in England, Mexico City, Abu Dhabi, and Las Vegas. “The F1 movie is as authentic a racing movie has ever been,” said Lewis Hamilton, who has won seven Formula 1 World Championship’s and serves as a producer on the film.

Watch a Behind the Scenes Look at the Upcoming F1 Movie