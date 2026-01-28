The New England Patriots have furthered their record for most Super Bowl qualifications and are now set to face the Seatle Seahawks in their twelfth appearance. Despite this strong record on the field, there are no New Englanders in the list of top 5 performers on the bench press during an NFL combine, however. So, are there any Seahawks on the list? Who’s in the top 5?

Impressing the scouts during an NFL Combine could lead to a much-heralded draft pick, so to make the grade, players are put through a number of physical tests in order to check their speed and power. Included in the program is the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the ultimate test of strength and stamina — the bench press. NFL prospects are asked to lift 225 pounds for as many reps as they can, leading to some astonishing results. There are some technical points to master in order to make an official rep, such as not bouncing the bar off the chest, and being sure to lock out at the top. Okay, so who are the top 5 bench pressers in the history of the NFL Combine? See below.

Justin Ernest | 51 Reps (1999)

Ernest is often overlooked as the record holder on this list because, despite his performance at the 1999 combine, he never went on to play a single game with the NFL. Having played football at Eastern Kentucky University, Ernest’s epic 51 reps is still unmatched, however.

Stephen Paea | 49 Reps (2011)

Paea played for Oregon State Beavers and was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the NFL Draft, later playing for the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 2017.

Mitch Petrus | 45 Reps (2010)

The late Mitch Petrus played for the Arkansas Razorbacks and was drafted by the New York Giants in 2010. He went on to help secure victory at Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots. Sadly, Petrus died of a stroke at just 32 years of age.

Mike Kudla | 45 Reps (2006)

The late Mike Kudla played for the Ohio State Buckeyes before signing as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006. He died in 2018, at just 34 years of age, but the exact cause of death was never disclosed.

Leif Larsen | 45 Reps (2000)

Larson was drafted 194th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bill but remains in the upper echelons when it comes to bench pressing honors at the combine. The UTEP Miner retired from football in order to become a boxer and built up an impressive record of 17 wins with just two losses.

There may be no Patriots or Seahawks on this list, to date, but both teams will be forced to use all their strength and speed at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026. Who ya got?