Photos: Mark Wahlberg Looks Absolutely Ripped on His New Year’s Vacation

The superstar actor showed off his rock-hard muscles on the beach. Take inspiration from his physique and get fit in 2018.

Whether he’s working on a film or on vacation, Mark Wahlberg always keeps himself in shape.

After showing off his chiseled physique on the beach during Christmas, Wahlberg was at it again over the New Year’s holiday in Barbados, revealing a rock-hard six-pack and a beefed-up upper body.

Wahlberg's been getting in shape for his upcoming action film Mile 22, in which he’ll play an elite CIA field operative on a secret mission. Wahlberg told Men’s Fitness he wants to be in the best shape of his life for the film, and clearly he’s getting to work on doing that.

Wahlberg is no stranger to adding muscle for a role—his work on Pain & Gain is one of the 25 best Hollywood bulk-ups of all time—and he’s likely getting an assist from his Performance Inspired supplement line.

With more projects on the horizon, Wahlberg will keep working hard on his physique into 2018. Take a look at him on vacation, and use Wahlberg’s fit figure for inspiration this year.

Wahlberg pulled off one of the 25 best Hollywood bulk-ups of all-time with his work on Pain & Gain. The star put on 47lbs for the Michael Bay project by lifting five days a week, binging on 10 meals a day—and napping after lunch.

Wahlberg beefed up to over 200lbs for his roles in Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon.

Wahlberg always looks jacked on vacation—he did it over Christmas, too.

Wonder how Wahlberg stays savagely lean and strong? His secret is using his line of Performance Inspired supplements.

As shown in this gallery, Wahlberg had one of the best body transformations of 2017. While Wahlberg is always jacked, he's taking things to the next level for his next film, Mile 22.

Want to get arms like Wahlberg has in this photo? Try this Wahlberg workout to build your biceps and triceps three times as fast to get guns like your favorite action star.

Want to get abs like Wahlberg? Try some of the 30 best abs workouts of all time, and get shredded.

