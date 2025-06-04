It seems like every day is some sort of national holiday, and first Wednesday in June has become known as “Global Running Day.” The 2025 version of this holiday is June 4th , and the purpose and mission is to promote the benefits of running and get new people to pick up the pace and routine of going on a jog or run to get in better shape. There are several in-person and virtual events taking place around the world to celebrate this day, but you can run on your own if that is your preference.

Whether you have a goal of a mile or want to run the equivalent of a marathon (26.2 miles), we have tips to help you be ready and prepared to go.

1. PROPER FOOTWEAR MATTERS

Sage Canaday is a competitive marathon and ultra long-distance runner who has entered many races throughout his 25-year career and won several of them. The co- founder of Higher Running feels that the foundation of running begins where foundations usually begin, on the ground. In this case, he refers to your feet. “You have to take care of your feet,” Canaday said, and he was not just talking about shoes. You should wear socks that help keep your feet dry and comfortable throughout your run. Canaday suggested Drymax Socks because he uses them himself.

“Drymax makes socks for everything.”

You should also choose running shoes carefully and not use any sneaker you can get your hands on. Quality running shoes will serve you well for short or long runs because they are made for that specific purpose. If you need recommendations, Puma has quite a selection to choose from, such as the Puma Velocity Nitro 3, which has been tested first- hand and proven to last.

2. GO AT YOUR OWN PACE

No one is expecting you to go out and crush a marathon like the athletes in the Boston Marathon. It is also not to be taken as a challenge to exhaust yourself. If you need to take occasional walks in between running bouts, that is fine. It can be considered a High

Intensity Interval Training workout.

Canaday feels that if new runners want to take on a respectable but comfortable challenge, a 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) would be a great starting point. “I think 5K is the healthiest distance. It doesn’t take all day, and there are many races of that distance out there. They are fun.”

3. BE WEATHER AWARE

Those of us in the Northern Hemisphere are feeling the heat of summer coming on, and warmer weather is perfect for running. Meanwhile, our friends in the southern half of the world are about to begin winter. Regardless of what time of year it is for you, you should be prepared.

Warm-weather runners should wear lighter layers and loose clothing so your arms and legs can move freely. Those that will run in colder temperatures will need to wear multiple layers while making sure their movement is not restricted. Don’t forget to check your local forecast, either. If you must deal with wind, try running with behind you instead of into you. If you are going to deal with wet conditions, prepare to slow down the pace or take it inside to run on a treadmill.

4. FOCUS ON LIGHT TRAFFIC AREAS

A local track or established running course would be optimal for many runners, but they are not always available. If you are going to be running alongside local streets, then choose an area with lighter traffic so you don’t have to deal with the exhaust coming from the vehicles passing you. You can also run early or late in the day (not at dark) to avoid heavy traffic if you are in a busy area.

5. HAVE INSPIRATION IN YOUR EARS (OPTIONAL)

There will likely come a point in your run that you want to call it a day early, but you know you really should finish what you started. If you think you will need the extra motivation, then wear earbuds or headphones and listen to a motivational podcast or a playlist of music that gets you energized.

6. EAT SMART BEFORE AND AFTER

There are a lot of experts that have talked about the benefits of fasted cardio, but if you are not a regular runner, then you should absolutely prepare your body for what you are going to do. That means eating the right foods to provide energy not only at the beginning of the run but as you progress through the hard parts as well. Whole grains are a reliable source of sustainable energy, while lean protein like that you can get from fish will fuel the muscles. Nuts and avocados as healthy fats will provide extra calories and support your cardiovascular system. Last, but not least, drink plenty of water before and after. If you will be doing anything longer than a 5K, then bringing a bottle along will be a good idea.

For more information on Global Running Day or to take part in the New York Road Runners Virtual 5K event, go to its website. You can also use the hashtag #globalrunningday on all major social media platforms to share your experience.

You can follow Canaday on Instagram @sagecanaday and learn more about his programs and tips from his YouTube channel .