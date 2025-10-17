Brigadier General Craig McPike is the Deputy Commander of the United States Air Force Recruiting Service. The Air Force Recruiting Service includes 3,700 total people, including Airmen and civilians. Throughout his three decades plus of service, McPike has established himself as a leader whose impact has benefited many Americans as well as the country itself.

While many kids had several dreams of what they wanted to be when they grew up, McPike knew very early on what he wanted to do.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be an Air Force pilot and a Wing Commander. Those were goals I had from a very early age.”

Being His Best for Others and Self

Being in any branch of the United States Armed Forces required being fit, strong, and holding yourself to a high standard. Like many young Americans, McPike grew up playing football, basketball, and baseball. Football was where he excelled, and he went on to play at the college level as a Texas A&M Aggie.

“Being fit and in shape was always a big part of my life.”

During those formative years in college, McPike split time between his roles as student-athlete and a member of the Corps of Cadets. He was also studying to become a civil engineer. Aside from PT with the Corps of Cadets and practice with the football team, McPike had to find ways to get his own workouts in, but he managed to hit the weight room on some evenings.

“I had to make it a priority in my life,” McPike said. He offers that advice to other college or high school folks that are looking to get in better shape for service, sport, or self. It isn’t a matter of finding time, making the time is a must.

“The bottom line is you have a commitment, and you have to stick to that commitment for the team and for your Corps outfit.”

Career Highlights

Thanks to his commitments and standards he placed on himself, McPike realized his childhood dream and then some. Since entering service in 1994, he has held assignments at five different major commands. He has over 3,700 flying hours that includes

educational, testing, tactical, and combat missions. Some of those hours include being involved in operations Southern Watch, Allied Force, and Freedom’s Sentinel.

Thanks to his service and leadership, McPike has earned numerous awards throughout his career, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, among several others.

“I’m very honored to have served 32 years and be able to stay within the Air Force standards. That has been a major highlight in my mind.”

The Commitment Remains the Same

Now that he’s in his mid-50s, McPike acknowledges that he may not be able to do what he could do back in his college years, but he still pushes himself to stay in great shape both for his career and life.

“Once I hit 45, I really had to pay attention to what I eat and spend more time in the gym and on the track.”

That said, whether he is putting more steps in on the treadmill or having smaller meals with his wife, Jennifer, McPike has found ways to honor his self-commitment to excellence. One such way is by cycling, which he recently started doing and is really enjoying.

“I found it to be less wear and tear on the body, but it requires a little more time on the bike to get the same results.”

If cycling is something you would think about doing, then McPike suggests finding a rhythm and doing your best to maintain it.

“If you shift down and pedal faster, especially while going up a hill, it gives you more endurance, and you can stay on the bike longer.”

Focusing On The Next Generation of Airmen

McPike is now focused on his role as AFRS Deputy Commander, and he sees this as not only another opportunity to serve but as a way to thank those that helped him as well as pay it forward.

“I get to use my story as an example and to help others set their own goals and help them achieve it.”

Recruitment for the military had seen its fair share of struggles in recent years, but the pendulum has swung the other way, and the Air Force has seen great success on this front. They met their 2025 recruitment goals early and are well on their way to do the same for fiscal year 2026.

McPike gives a large portion of the credit to effective marketing and the recruiters for their efforts and being where the future members are. This is despite being outnumbered by the other branches. McPike also acknowledges that the success for all branches goes directly to those that are joining.

“There’s a sense of people wanting to serve and putting service before self. I’m very thankful for that.”

The Air Force Recruiting Service is responsible for recruiting members for the Air Force, Space Force, Air National Guard, and Reserves. Their doors remain open for more members to be a part of their force.

“There are great benefits in the military, great pay, experience, education, you can learn how to be a leader and work with people,” he explained. “In the end, you have a great resume, attributes, and if you choose to stay long enough, a retirement check.”

Get Ready So You Can Stay Ready

If joining the Air Force is a part of your future, or if you are simply inspired by the military and want to get in better shape, then the time to start is now. McPike suggests that being able to run a mile and a half at least in no more than 15 minutes and being able to perform 50 pushups and sit-ups in a minute each is a solid starting point. McPike suggested making it a part of your regular workouts will help both with training efficiency and serve as checkpoints for progress.

“I try to do PT tests every time I go to the gym,” he stated. “When I take the Air Force PT test, then it is just like another workout.”

McPike is thankful for Jennifer and their five children for supporting him throughout his career and is hopeful that those that do join him in the Air Force will be able to experience similar success while carrying the mission of service forward.

“It’s something you’ll be proud of yourself for. The accomplishments you’ll make will give yourself great leadership skills,” McPike said. ”You will give yourself a huge head start in life.”

To learn more about joining the Air Force or Space Force, go to their respective websites.

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.