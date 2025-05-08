Adelaide’s Eddie Jo Williams is a multi-talented guy. Not only is he a two-time Australia’s Strongest Man winner able to carry incredible weights, but he can hold a big tune too. In fact, the man-mountain appeared on both Australia’s, and America’s Got Talent, flooring audiences with his ferocious strength and velvet-like vocal skills.

Now, Williams is readying for the hotly anticipated 2025 World’s Strongest Man contest, and in an exclusive chat with M&F, the record-breaking athlete explains what separates the warriors from the weaklings.

The 2017 and 2018 Australia’s Strongest Man, Eddie Williams has a voice that should be heard on records, but he spends the majority of his time smashing them instead. The strength athlete holds the Guinness World Record for pulling a tank over 10 meters in 36.65 seconds and set another world record in 2023, when he appeared at the Giants Live Strongman Classic at the Royal Albert Hall in London and carried two uneven Nicol stones for 31.66 meters.

With one stone weighing 251 pounds (114 kilograms) and the other a whopping 306 pounds (139 kilograms), this feat remains unmatched, but one result that Williams is chasing with more vigor than ever before is the title of World’s Strongest Man. With just days away from the competition, Williams told M&F exactly what can make all the difference in each event.

Eddie Williams Proves There’s No Gain Without Pain in Strongman

“What I put it down to is the pain threshold,” explains the crushing crooner. “Whoever’s willing to go to those dark places and just really fight through your hands, feeling like the rings are going to cut through your hands. So, it just shows, it’s not only about being strong, it’s also being able to just hold on, even when you’re like, ‘I’m probably going to break a finger.’ It’s that kind of grit.”

One of the biggest challenges that strongman athletes face is the irregular and unpredictable weights that they must conquer. “When I got the Guinness World Record for pulling a tank, how do you train for that? Use a cow?” jokes Williams. “You use a car, but a car rolls and builds up momentum. A tank is totally different.”

As a lone strongman competitor in Adelaide, Williams had to charm the owner of his local fitness center, the Strength Lab Gym to store all of his unconventional exercise equipment. “I don’t think she expected that I would bring everything. Atlas stones… yoke. Now she’s like, ‘you can bring it in, on one condition: you can’t break anything,’” he shares. “And I think I’ve broken more things than anyone else in the gym.”

Fortunately, Williams is willing to pay things forward for the next generation, allowing up and comers like BJ Stone to play with his taxing toys. “I’m excited for him,” says Williams. “We train quite a bit together.” It’s abundantly clear that William’s is an inspirational athlete and is building a strongman empire in South Australia.

Eddie Williams is Looking to Progress in the 2025 World’s Strongest Man

Shortly after his impressive fifth place at the 2019 World’s Strongest Man event, Williams took around 2-years off the from the sport. While his return has seen him break records, the athlete is also hoping to progress in WSM. Six months ago, The Walker Corporation, where he works as a security guard, became what Williams regards as a “game changing” sponsor who not only give him the time he needs to train, but they also use his singing prowess at company events, too. Being able to focus more hours on strongman is paying dividends, and saw the big Aussie qualify early for the 2025 WSM by placing third in last year’s Giants Live Strongman Championships in Las Vegas.

“I love Strongman, because you learn so much about yourself at competitions,” explains the multi-talented star who has serenaded Arnold Schwarzenegger and often takes the mic following an event, much to the delight of audiences around the world. “So, as much as this is a competition about the top 20 guys, 27 guys in the world, it’s a way for me to learn more about myself, so then I can improve every competition.”

The 2025 SBD World’s Strongest Man competition takes place in Sacramento, California, on May 15-18. For ticket info, click here.

To follow Eddie Williams on Instagram, click here.