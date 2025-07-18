Lying in in the ICU after suffering with a massive heart attack, fallen endurance athlete Scott Greenstone set himself a monumental challenge—to run a half Ironman race within a year. His tenacious journey serves as inspiration for anyone that thinks that their health is “too far gone” when it comes to pursuing their own fitness goals.

Fortunately, M&F managed to get Greenstone to sit down long enough to hear his motivational message.

Scott Greenstone had been a keen endurance athlete in his 20s, starting out with marathons and progressing to triathlons, half Ironman, and eventually full Ironman events, but with the demands of work and a growing family taking hold, the New Jersey native began to slow down and became less active. Then came the weight gain.

“In 2018 I was diagnosed with diabetes, which gave me that kick in the butt to get back to endurance training,” he tells M&F.

Sure enough, within six months of training, Greenstone’s numbers had normalized, and he was no longer reliant on diabetes medication. By 2022, the returning athlete was beginning to regain his stride, running a marathon in close to two hours and feeling excited about his progress. Still, fate was about to deal a serious blow because he would later suffer a massive heart attack.

During that demanding marathon the conditions had been extremely hot, and while the doctors were not able to find the source of the heart attack with 100% accuracy, the prevailing belief was that dehydration had caused plaque to be released into his blood stream causing complications for the heart. For many, this setback would have resulted in a return to unhealthier habits, but Greenstone had other ideas. “When lying in the ICU, I did a lot of thinking and came to the decision that a half Ironman was a perfect goal, one year out, assuming the doctors gave me the green light,” he explains.

What is a Half-Ironman?

Officially known as the Ironman 70.3, this race is essentially a long-distance triathlon, where the “70.3” denotes the total length in miles (113km) that the competition covers. It is exactly half of a full Ironman. “I had been thinking about getting back into triathlons and I have always kind of set big goals for myself,” explains the down but not out athlete.

To complete the Ironman 70.3, Greenstone would be required to swim 1.2 miles (1.9km), bike 56 miles (90km), and run 13.1 miles (21.1km).

“Of course, my family were worried about me overdoing it, and putting unnecessary strain on my heart, but I put together a team of cardiologists that specialized in endurance athletes and made sure they gave me the OK before real training began. This definitely went a long way at putting my family’s minds at ease.”

Scott Greenstone’s First Steps Toward the Ironman 70.3

For the first three months after leaving the hospital, Greenstone was advised that he shouldn’t do anything more difficult than taking a walk. He went to cardiac rehab, where he continued his recovery for the following three months by not allowing his heart rate to go over 135 beats per minute. Finally, six months into his training, Greenstone was given the green light to begin exerting himself more fully, with one caveat—no competitions. “From there, I had about three more months to really ramp up and start competing and training hard,” he reflects.

With a career in IT and marketing, Greenstone developed a balanced routine to keep his training consistent, setting his alarm for 5a.m. in order to get his training in while still making time for the family before heading off to work. The recovering athlete continued to focus on keeping his BPM below 135 for the most part and he tackled his old nemesis, dehydration, by drinking plenty of water and supplementing with electrolytes. Once again losing body fat, Greenstone continued to regain his confidence. “Entering the Ironman 70.3 was about the challenge and saying that nothing can prevent me from doing hard things,” he says.

Scott Greenstone Went From The ICU To The Ironman 70.3 Finish Line

Greenstone’s year long journey took him to the inaugural Ironman 70.3 in Jones Beach, NY, on Sept. 23, 2023, but the weather would work against our returning hero once again. “It happened to be during an intense tropical storm,” he recalls. “And so, it turned out to be one of the scariest swims that I have ever done.”

Still, Greenstone dug deep and remembered the promise he’d made to himself in the ICU. He managed to complete the race, and his monumental challenge. “I finished and crossed the line 54 weeks to the day of my heart attack,” explains Greenstone. “Everyone was super proud and excited that I completed the race and in a pretty decent time too!” Indeed, he finished in 5 hours, 25 minutes and 34 seconds, well within the 5 to 7 hour average, and during a tropical storm to boot!

Greenstone was so emboldened by his return to endurance racing that he says he is now more competitive than he was during his 20s. “I am always striving to improve on every aspect of the race, from my weakest discipline, the swim, to my strongest being the run,” he says, adding that he is constantly seeking to improve his performance.

Incredibly, in 2024 Greenstone qualified for the USA Triathlon National Championships, racing in Atlantic City. And most recently, he just finished the Ironman 70.3 in Happy Valley, PA, placing 18th in the 55-59 age group. “I was super excited by my performance, as that is a very difficult course,” reflects the trailblazer.

On July 20, Greenstone hopes to come full circle with his recovery. “I am racing the full distance Ironman, Lake Placid, he reveals. “This will be my second Ironman in Lake Placid, the first being in 2010.”

While Scott Greenstone’s story will be motivation for many, he advises that it’s all about taking small steps. “If someone has not been athletic or active for a long period, they should take things slowly,” he explains. “Build time, distance, and intensity slowly from week to week. Educate yourself, listen to your body, and speak to others that have been doing this for a while to learn what you can,” he enthuses.

Still, the concept of being “too far gone” to improve our fitness levels is an alien concept to this enduring athlete. “Nobody is too old,” he reasons. “They may be out of practice, but with proper focus, preparation and support, I truly believe anyone can accomplish anything they set their mind and body too.”

To follow Scott Greenstone on Instagram, click here.