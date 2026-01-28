Reigning WWE Women’s champion, Jade Cargill, has it all figured out. In the ring, opponents are finding her dominant power to be an insurmountable challenge, while this pro wrestler’s imposing physique is also sending some of her less ripped rivals into a tailspin of embarrassment. Of course, building the best abs in the pro wrestling business requires careful planning and some dedicated macro tracking. They say that abs are built in the kitchen, and there’s no doubt about that, but making them pop requires a passion for exercise, even while on the road touring with the juggernaut that is WWE. Fortunately, Cargill cared to tell M&F four moves that add muscle to her core, with no gym required, so that you can follow her flawless regime.

Jade Cargill Reps Bicycle Crunches to build her lower abs

So, what would Jade Cargill choose as her go-to ab exercise? “On the road, when there’s no fitness equipment that we can use, probably bicycle (crunches),” shares the champ. “I would say number one is bicycles.”

The queen of WWE rings explains that she likes to complete two sets of 100 crunches. “But I break it down in 50s,” she shares of managing such a high number of reps. If Cargill needs to stop for a breath at 50, then that’s fine, otherwise the buff beauty powers through to 100.

Laying on a mat with your head raised and your hands behind the neck, the bicycle crunch is a dynamic move that strengthens the core, lower abdominals, and lower back. Regular practice will improve stability, ideal for picking up WWE Superstars and throwing them back down on the canvas. For the rest of us, the cyclic movement of pedaling in mid-air also builds coordination, so give it a try. You could start with 2 sets of 8 to 12 reps and build from there if you are not quite at Cargill’s elite athlete status.

Top tip: don’t lead with your neck or arch your lower back. Keep your back and hips flat on the ground, and knees raised. By adding a side-to-side motion, touching your elbow on the opposite knee, you’ll obliterate the obliques — the muscles positioned on the outer edge of the core.

Jade Cargill Reps Scissor Kicks to Cut Deep into her Core

“I do bicycle kicks, as well,” shares Cargill of another ab exercise that requires zero equipment. The particular variation that Cargill refers to is more specifically known as the Scissor Kick. To try it for yourself, lie on your back with legs straight. There’s no elbow-to-knee motion here, so with a braced core, try to keep the upper body still. To start, raise your legs to a 90-degree angle with the floor, then alternate, lowering one leg while raising the other, hence the “scissor” nickname. This move cuts right through to those deep internal ab muscles known as the transverse abdominis, as well as the rectus abdominis (otherwise known as the six-pack muscles).

Top tip: Try to maintain your control and don’t let the lowest leg drop below a 45-degree angle with the floor. You should also keep the knees slightly bent.

Jade Cargill Reps Push-Throughs for Upper Ab Domination

“I do some push throughs, which is like going all the way through, like you’re rolling,” explains the pro wrestler.” In essence, push throughs are modified ab crunches, but instead of placing your hand behind the neck, you’ll place your hands in your inner thigh, with palms facing down. Then, with your head and shoulders raised off the ground, complete the crunch by contracting your core muscles, pause, then release. As you move forward, allow the arms to travel further between your legs. Controlling this as a slow, rolling movement will seriously tax the rectus abdominis upper region (upper abdominals), along with the whole midsection.

Top tip: Remember to concentrate on bracing the core rather than taking the load on your neck and shoulders.

Jade Cargill Reps Heel Touches to Target the Obliques

Finally, the WWE Champion hails heel touches as “phenomenal,” as she rounds out this ab building masterclass. To try it for yourself, lie on your back with knees bent, then lift your shoulders a little off the ground. With your core engaged, use your hands and alternate touching the heel that’s on the same side as the active hand. Between each reach, with your head still raised, straighten your body before moving on to the other side. Heel touches are great for targeting both the internal and external obliques on the outer edge of your core, not only sculpting the waist but improving spinal stability to boot.

Top tip: Be sure to squeeze your core as you make each reach and tuck your chin as though holding an egg steady over your chest.

With her own insane abdominals serving as absolute proof, Jade Cargill has all the right moves when it comes to crushing her core. No doubt, any woman hoping to take her WWE Championship should be expecting a serious Royal Rumble!

