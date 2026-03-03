The sport of strongman has been around since the 1970’s. Over the decades, many men, and now women, have stepped into the public eye and laid everything on the line to show they are among the most powerful people on the planet.

James Deffinbaugh has been one of those athletes, and his credentials show his efforts were not wasted. He was the 2017 America’s Strongest Man winner in the 105-kilogram (231-pound) category, the 2014 Strongman Corporation Nationals champion, and he has several more trophies than that to validate his success. The man who used to work in IT verified that the thrill of competing is more exciting than the day-to-day life behind a desk.

“I got into it almost 20 years ago and have been a part of it ever since.”

Who Is James Deffinbaugh?

As powerful as Deffinbaugh’s muscles are, his brain could be his greatest asset. He has done much more than picking weights up and putting them down. He has found ways to enhance competitions, so the athletes are challenged in nontraditional methods. He may be best known for creating the Ukrainian Deadlift and Power Stairs apparatus that has been used in competitions. The handle system allows for rapid weight changes and a height adjustable base. This allows promoters to switch from a deep deficit deadlift (Ukrainian style) to a stair-climbing event using the same core piece of hardware. Finding new ways to challenge athletes and introducing new events to entertain the fans allows him to put his IT experience to use in a unique way.

“It has so much more opportunities for learning and creativity. Strongman is designed to determine who is the strongest, but it also gives an athlete a chance to adapt and become the best in a variety of different things.”

Deffinbaugh also owns Spider Strength Gym in Raleigh, NC, a gym that has produced multiple successful strongman athletes, and is also one of the masterminds behind Spider Tack, which is used for grip support. Spider Tack took off within a year of it being introduced to the sport.

“I love the branding, I love the imagery, but it was always a side business to support my strongman habit,” Deffinbaugh said. It brought him closer to strongman because legends such as former World’s Strongest Man Zydrunas Savickas was using Spider Tack.

By 2021, sales skyrocketed thanks to it being used by pro baseball players, which led to a large controversy that year due to pitchers using it. As the man behind the product, Deffinbaugh got some extra fame he didn’t count on.

“I was getting calls from CBS Sports, ESPN, even Dateline called me.”

What Is Strongman Training?

Deffinbaugh enjoyed the attention but remains focused on growing the sport. He serves as owner and CEO of Strongman Corporation, which is the original American strongman organization. Strongman Corporation has been around for decades and is one of the first leagues to introduce women competitions.

They are also connected to supporting larger events like the Arnold Strongman World Championships Pro/Am and have a presence in over 40 states and even in other countries such as Mexico, India, and Poland. Strongman Corporation also hosts non-Open divisions, such as the 105-kilogram class he was a part of and other weight divisions and Masters categories. The inclusion is what Deffinbaugh credits for helping grow the sport. That is also why he puts his best efforts towards maximizing the experience.

“For many athletes, this will be the biggest stage they will ever get to compete on,” he shared. “It will be the biggest thing for so many people, and that’s why we try to create that environment to make them feel like they are stars.”

2026 World’s Strongest Firefighter: Strength With Purpose

The 2026 calendar is full of events that will create stars and opportunities for growth. One of the first events that Deffinbaugh mentioned is the prestigious World’s Strongest Firefighter (WSFF) competition, a unique contest that pits men and women against each other in the finals with a modified scoring system to help determine the winner. More importantly, it serves as a fundraiser to support firefighters in California and Ohio. Deffinbaugh takes great pride in being associated with that event and not only because of the quality of competition and the support that is generated for first responders.

“The community that has come from that is second to none.”

Why Strongman Is Surging in 2026

The 2026 edition of this event will be slightly different because they are now introducing division championships on Friday, March 6th . There will also be Masters classes added this year. This competition has seen amazing growth in recent years, and Deffinbaugh understands why and is committed to keeping that momentum going.

“Enormous growth, and we will keep adding classes as demand grows.”

The top three finishers from the Lightweight Men, Middleweight Men, Lightweight Women, and Open Women divisions, and the top six finishers from the Open Men division, will advance to the 2026 World’s Strongest Firefighter finals. The finals to determine the overall WSFF will be on Saturday, March 7th and will kick off for the first time with an actual firetruck pull event.

“We are really excited about that.”

After the pull outside the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the action will conclude on the Expo stage with the remaining finals events to crown a champion.

The unique implements of the events such as a weighted hydrant and axes for holds make it a spectacle as well as a competition. What stands out for Deffinbaugh the most is the commitment that these athletes and heroes show. That is usually why it garners a large crowd to see the dramatic conclusion every year. The energy that the athletes show is contagious, and that is why Deffinbaugh enjoys being so closely aligned to it.

“You can see people work so hard and show true grit. There’s a passion in it.”

