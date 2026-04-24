Regardless of the fitness discipline you’re committed to, one universal truth remains: Your output is only as good as your input. To maximize the potential that you demand from your body when it’s time to perform, the purity of your nutrition isn’t just a preference, it’s a critical biological necessity.

A potent carotenoid antioxidant that has been receiving a lot of buzz in recent years is astaxanthin (pronounced as-tuh-ZAN-thin). If it’s new to you, you’re not alone, but you might want to pay attention because it will soon be a force multiplier that aligns your cellular recovery with your physical ambitions.

AstaReal, which is a part of Fuji Chemical Industries, is the company considered by many to be the global authority behind astaxanthin. As Scientific Communications Specialist Susan Hamrahi, ND explains, the brand’s roots are as deep as the science itself.

“We have a manufacturing facility just outside of Stockholm, Sweden, and that is where the original research started.”

What is Astaxanthin?

In the simplest terms, astaxanthin is a vibrant red pigment found in nature, most famously in the microalgae that salmon, shrimp, and flamingos eat to gain their color and legendary endurance. It serves as an antioxidant but is very different from others. While others only sit on one side of a cell membrane (either the inside or the outside), astaxanthin is unique because of its long, molecular shape. Therefore, it spans the entire cell membrane, acting like a bridge.

Astaxanthin’s vibrant red color is a result of its unique molecular structure, featuring a long chain of conjugated double bonds that absorb high-energy blue and UV light. In nature, microalgae produce this pigment as a biological sunshade, turning from green to deep red to protect their DNA from extreme environmental stress and oxidation.

It was while researcher Åke Lignell was studying how salmon can swim on 1,000-mile-long journeys that astaxanthin was concluded to be a key factor in protecting their muscle tissue from burning out. Hamrahi reported that this is what led to further research and if it had similar benefits for humans.

“That is our foundation. How does this nutrient help us? How can we continue the research and provide applications and innovations for the general population to utilize?”

According to Hamrahi, that research found that astaxanthin can be very beneficial in humans, especially when it comes to recovery. Astaxanthin can help improve cognitive function, skin and eye health, provide cardiovascular and joint support, and can even lower lactic acid buildup.

Karen Hecht, Vice President of Science at AstaReal, shared that this research has led her to conclude that there may be more benefits than that, which is why they are doubling down on the research, including on how it can help power endurance athletes.

“Astaxanthin works in mitochondria. And we can understand a little more clearly the benefit of mitochondrial health or promoting mitochondrial function for endurance-trained athletes because their muscle fiber types are really mitochondria-rich, and so they depend a lot on mitochondria for energy. That’s where astaxanthin comes in there.”

Hecht concluded by expressing that athletes with muscle building goals may want to pay attention to astaxanthin research in the future as well. She and Hamrahi shared research led by Dr. S. Ziyang Liu that called for seniors to walk on treadmills with higher inclines to force them to work harder. The research showed that thanks to astaxanthin as well as Vitamin E and zinc, not only were they able to perform the task easier, but the muscle size in the lower leg also actually increased. (1)

“So not only were these people able to perform and continue… their speed increased, their endurance increased, but also the muscle increased in the leg.”

An Ally For Traveling

Jackie Kaminski, known in the MMA world as “The Fight Nutritionist,” first became aware of both AstaReal and astaxanthin while she was at a conference. After speaking with Hecht and learning more, she was fascinated.

“What really made me gravitate towards astaxanthin was the research that she presented, because of how compelling and practical it was for the populations that she was presenting at that time.”

Kaminski works with many athletes that are preparing for matches or events while also having to travel during their preps or for their competitions. The various issues around traveling and differing climates can make athletes more susceptible to illness or health issues that could impact performance. That’s why Kaminski recommends astaxanthin as part of their immunity stacks.

“It’s like an insurance policy. It might not be something that you feel the effects of every day,” she said. “It is something that progressively you do have to take over time. But I would make the same argument for consuming protein powders and vitamin C. You don’t feel it, you know, by taking it, you just know that it’s doing something good for you.”

Astaxanthin can help a cell become better functioning, which is why Kaminski also recommends older adults use it on a regular basis. It is also fat-soluble, meaning it stays in the body’s tissues longer than water-soluble Vitamin C. This makes it a more “stable” form of protection during long-haul travel where nutrition might be inconsistent.

Kaminski also echoed what Hecht shared about the muscle-building potential that could come from making astaxanthin a part of a well rounded nutrition regimen, which is another reason she advocates for its use.

“We’re seeing, especially in older individuals, that astaxanthin is helping re-establish these signals, so in aging populations they can still do exercises and do all these things, and they’ll have a better response to it because the astaxanthin is just creating a more efficient cell.”

Dosages and Sources

Hecht and Hamrahi reported that standard recommended dosages of astaxanthin for most healthy adults are 4-12 milligrams a day. Some sources shared a variety of amounts ranging from 2 to 24 milligrams daily. (2) Hamrahi confirmed that astaxanthin is an ingredient that you would find very difficult to get recommended daily amounts from food alone.

“It’s 254 pounds a year in order to get 12 milligrams a day.”

Taking it in supplement form is much more convenient, and that is why AstaReal has earned the reputation as the optimal source. Hecht confirms that most studies performed on astaxanthin features AstaReal, and that is because of how they produce it with care.

“It comes from a unique indoor cultivation facility that’s inspired by our pharmaceutical parent company that sets standards, quality standards,” Hecht stated. “AstaReal astaxanthin is the most studied brand of natural astaxanthin from algae.”

The only side effect that had been reported is that the color may be passed through to waste, making the movements appear more red, similar to if someone was to eat a high number of beets. However, that study reported no other abnormalities. (3)

AstaReal acts as both a manufacturer and raw supplier for other companies that want astaxanthin as a key nutrient in their products. All three experts shared that if AstaReal is on the label, it is a natural source that consumers can count on as being reliable for their wellness needs. They advise that natural sources serve consumers much more than synthetic versions. Whether it is for general health or to support efforts for improved performance, Kaminski concluded that astaxanthin should be considered by any progress-minded fitness enthusiast.

“I have found so much practical use for astazanthin and now I recommended it for everyone.”

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REFERENCES

1. Astaxanthin supplementation enhances metabolic adaptation with aerobic training in the elderly. Sophia Z Liu 1, Ana P Valencia 1, Matt P VanDoren 2, Eric G Shankland 1, Baback Roshanravan 3, Kevin E Conley 1 4 5, David J Marcinek 1 5 6

2. Astaxanthin: How much is too much? A safety review. Thomas Brendler 1 2 3, Elizabeth Mary Williamson 4

3. Preliminary Clinical Evaluation of Toxicity and Efficacy of A New Astaxanthin-rich Haematococcus pluvialis Extract. Akira Satoh 1, Shinji Tsuji 1, Yumika Okada 1, Nagisa Murakami 1, Maki Urami 1, Keisuke Nakagawa 1, Masaharu Ishikura 1,*, Mikiyuki Katagiri 2, Yoshihiko Koga 3, Takuji Shirasawa 2