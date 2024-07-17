When it comes to strength training, there are so many different options out there it can be overwhelming to know where to begin to get toned as quickly as possible, but that’s where Bodyrok’s reformer workout stands out.

The BODYROK WRKOUT is an experience designed to improve your energy levels and fuel your metabolism, while sculpting and defining your body. With a three-stage lighting system, filled with planks, lunges, pikes, twists, jumps and more, the class is designed to push your body to places it doesn’t usually go with strength training. With attention, encouragement and modifications, instructors like New York City’s Megan Roth guide students through a class that increases energy levels, and fuels the metabolism even when you leave the classroom and go about your day.

Pilates is so effective that country star Megan Maroney swears by it, hitting the Tennessee studio several times a week when not on tour. While touring she credits Pilates for “kicking her a**” and keeping her in top concert shape. According to the BodyRok instructor, it makes sense.

“It’s the most effective and efficient workout experience in 45 minutes,” Roth tells Muscle & Fitness. “It leaves you feeling energized. The workout is on custom Bodyrok reformers. The workout lifts your glutes, cinches your waistline, and helps you build long, lean muscle.”

The specialty machine, which really is what separates the class from your typical reformer Pilates studio, is the new standard in hybrid Pilates and is exclusive to the company’s studios. It features a jumpboard, endless spring adjustments, removable shoulder rests, 3 sets of ropes and a bungee. It’s also 100% made of aluminum foil and the company swears it will last forever, never rusting or chipping.

“The machines are custom made for every body type: Men and women!” Roth adds. “The classes are designed to lift the glutes, define the waistline, and build long lean muscle. The classes and curated playlists are new and innovative each class.”

While most strength training classes last for around 60 minutes, Bodyrok gets the job done in a faster turnaround time, which is perfect for busy lives like Maroney’s.

“This is possible because each class keeps your heart rate in the fat burning & muscle building zone,” Roth shares.

Bodyrok is designed for all walks of life at all levels of fitness, but women especially are finding great success with it as it targets tiny muscles while also adding in a proper cardio element.

“The classes are designed to build long lean muscle,” Roth says. “Lift your glutes and define the waistline. Your body improves with every class. Classes are curated to increase your heart rate and burn fat with moves that help build muscle [and] improving metabolism while sculpting and defining your body.”

How long till you see results? With consistent work, you should see gains pretty soon, Roth says.

“You can start to see results after just a few classes, but the more classes you take the more you will see definition, strength, and flexibility improve,” Roth says. “It varies for everyone, but three to four times a week is ideal to see and feel the results quickly and maintain them over time. It’s a full body workout for every class.”