It is said that by Jan. 9, around a third of those working toward a new year’s resolution have already quit their journey, and yet there are some people who not only stay consistent with their fitness goals, but smash them despite having a busy work schedule to boot. One such individual that has us both inspired and jealous, in equal measure, is ultra-athlete and adventurer, Alvaro Nuñez Alfaro. As the CEO and founder of real estate company, Super Luxury Group, Alfaro stays motivated to move his muscles despite the daily pressures of big money deals and ever-changing deadlines. When it comes to sticking to a plan for self-improvement, Alvaro explains that bossing 2026 should not feel like an unreachable goal, telling M&F that it’s all about “clearing space” and making those small decisions.

When Alfaro talks about pushing through comfort zones, he speaks with authority. As the first person ever to complete seven marathons on seven continents in seven days, following in this trailblazer’s footsteps may feel like an insurmountable task, but moving forward shouldn’t be difficult explains the shredded CEO. “You don’t need more motivation, you need fewer promises and stronger standards,” he explains. “Stop thinking in months or years and focus on today. Identity is built through small decisions repeated daily.” The changemaker says that turning goals into long term habits is all about starting small, as this allows you to remain consistent. “Let confidence be earned through action,” he coaches, explaining that heightened confidence then leads to loftier ambitions.

Alvaro Nuñez Alfaro appraises his personal goals as well as his business aims. When Alfaro last talked to M&F, he mentioned that he likes to take an annual review of himself, just like he would when appraising his businesses. So, as 2025 wound to a close, the athlete with the distinction of being the first to complete the Race Across America (RAAM) solo, cycling more than 3,000 miles across the United States, opted to undertake a ten-day water fast for what he calls a “full reset.”

Alfaro shares that the end of year fasting process was all about “clearing space,” with no distractions. “No stimulation, just presence,” adds the athlete. “My annual review is always an audit of identity: where I kept my standards, where I compromised, and which version of myself showed up when things were uncomfortable.”

The conclusions that Alfaro makes are relatable to those at any stage of their quest for self-improvement. “What became clear is that growth right now isn’t about doing more,” he explains. “It’s about alignment—simplifying and creating space for the next phase of life, including family, deeper relationships, to make an impact beyond individual achievement.”

How Small Daily Habits Build Long-Term Fitness

“Simplicity wins when applied consistently,” notes Alfaro, imparting the quick wins that are available to all. “Sleep more, walk daily. Lift something heavy a few times per week. Drink more water.”

For many of us, the pressures of work become an obstacle to working out or achieving our fitness or weight loss goals, but Alvaro asserts that it’s all about aligning your way of thinking. “They fuel each other,” he says of work and exercise. “Training sharpens my thinking, regulates stress, and improves decision-making. Business pressures build resilience, and that carries back into sport. Physical discipline strengthens mental discipline. Movement isn’t time away from work, it’s a performance multiplier.”

Alfaro doesn’t let the fear of inexperience get in his way either. “I entered the Race Across America without a background in professional cycling yet committed to one of the hardest endurance events in the world,” he tells M&F. “This training required rebuilding my identity from the ground up, learning a new sport, adapting my body, and developing the mental resilience to endure prolonged suffering.” Okay, so most of us will never be an ultra-endurance pioneer, but that’s not the point, believes Alfaro. “Challenges are tools,” he enthuses. “They sharpen character and remind people what’s possible when discipline replaces doubt. That combination—impact and expansion—is what keeps us moving forward.”

Alvaro Nuñez Alfaro Leads by Example to Inspire His Teams

They say that the best kinds of leaders are those that practice what they preach, and this buff boss is inspiring his teams do make their own personal appraisals. “When a leader protects time for training, recovery, and mental clarity, it sends a clear message: health isn’t optional if you want to perform at a high level,” saysAlfaro. “I’ve seen that mindset spread naturally within my teams. People begin training earlier, prioritizing sleep, walking more, lifting, and asking better questions about nutrition and mindset. Not because I tell them to, but because consistency is felt. Once someone experiences how much sharper they are physically and mentally, there’s no going back. Health becomes part of the culture, not a side project.”

Whether you’ve already quit your new year’s resolution, or are verging on doing so, you don’t have to wait until next January to pick it back up with a newfound passion. “If there’s one message worth sharing, it’s this: You don’t need extraordinary talent to change your life—you need consistency,” says the able athlete and boss. “Health, fulfillment, and impact are built quietly, one disciplined day at a time.”

For his part,Alfaro has no intention of slowing his own momentum.

Alvaro Nuñez Alfaro is the author of “Level Up: Turning Obstacles into Superpowers.” For more info, click here.

To join his “Level Up” community and continue your own brave change, click here.

To follow him on Instagram, click here.