The World Series of Armwrestling (WSA) is closing out its fourth and largest season yet with a massive showdown at the San Diego Harley-Davidson Event Center on November 1, 2025.

What started in 2022 as a grassroots competition has quickly grown into the premier professional armwrestling league in the United States, boasting record-high payouts, national TV coverage, and a loyal following of strength-sports fans.

“This sport has exploded,” says Gregg Sharp, CEO of Garage 2 Fitness and the mastermind behind the WSA. “Season 4 has doubled our regional qualifiers, and our Finals purse has surpassed $165,000 in cash and prizes, the biggest in U.S. armwrestling history. We’re proving that these athletes deserve a true professional stage.”

That stage will once again be broadcast on ESPN, continuing the partnership that helped the 2024 Finals bring armwrestling to a mainstream audience.

At stake? Bragging rights and serious cash. The top athlete who conquers both the left- and right-arm divisions will take home a $15,000 check and a $8,000 prize package, along with the coveted title of World Series of Armwrestling Champion.

For Sharp, the focus remains on the athletes who’ve helped turn this once-niche competition into a national spectacle.“The athlete is the backbone of any sport,” Sharp says. “We don’t just showcase the matches—we tell the athletes’ stories. That connection is what keeps fans coming back.”

The Season 4 Finals kick off at 1 p.m. on November 1 at 4645 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117. Fans and media are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 11 a.m., and seating is first-come, first-served. The event is free and open to the public, but cameras will be off-limits as ESPN crews capture the action for broadcast.

With a record number of competitors, rising prize money, and national TV exposure, the World Series of Armwrestling isn’t just pulling hands—it’s pulling the sport into the mainstream.

Click here for more information on season 4 of electrifying events across the globe.