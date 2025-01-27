If you love Rambo, Die Hard, and Taken, you’ll be pleased to learn that Jason Statham’s new movie, A Working Man is following in the footsteps of the one-man-army who takes on a gazillion bad guys to save the day. With the trailer hitting more than 12 million views in a single week, here’s what you need to know about this epic cinema event.

It’s only January but there’s already a contender for the best action-thriller the year. If you think you’ve had a bad day at work, spare a thought for Jason Statham who plays an ex-Roral Marines commando who just wants to settle down to normality as a peaceful construction worker. He’s enraged however, when his boss’s teenage daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers and so begins the uncovering of a conspiracy involving corrupt government agents. It’s the type of premise you’ve seen before, but the personnel involved in this project make for a must-see-movie.

Who Wrote ‘A Working Man’?

Sylvester Stallone created the Rocky franchise and who starred in five Rambo movies and four Expendable films, not to mention classics like Cobra and Cliff Hanger, wrote the screenplay after adapting the story from the Chuck Dixon novel, Levon’s Trade. The movie itself was shot in London and Berkshire, England, in 2024, and the highly anticipated trailer was released on Jan 9, 2025.

When is the Release Date for ‘A Working Man’?

Amazon MGM Studios have announced that all hell will break loose as Statham attempts to obliterate the bad guys in theaters starting March 28, 2025.

Watch the Official ‘A Working Man’ Trailer

With more than 12 million hits in the first week, it appears that action fans are ready and eagerly waiting for more of the same from Statham. “Jason Statham can play the same action role over and over and I’ll never get tired of it,” wrote one YouTube user. “Just the perfect movies to shut off your brain and relax after a long day,” wrote another. M&F says pass the popcorn; we’re here for this!