Seth K. Hughes / Getty
Features
The 9 Highest Paying Fitness Jobs
Got a passion for fitness and wellness? Why not make a career out of it?
Do you find yourself helping out fellow gym-goers with their form? Or recommending the best post-workout meal for leg day?
Why not put your passion for fitness, wellness, and health to use?
According to the salary ranges from Glassdoor.com, these are the highest-paying fitness jobs:
1 of 9
Alistair Berg / Getty
2 of 9
Hero Images / Getty
3 of 9
Hero Images / Getty
4 of 9
Hero Images / Getty
5 of 9
PeopleImages / Getty
6 of 9
Cavan Images / Getty
7 of 9
ferrantraite / Getty
8 of 9
Westend61 / Getty
9 of 9
Cavan Images / Getty