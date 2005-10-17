With the door officially closed on the 40th Olympia Weekend, we give you a summary of finishes in all disciplines, including the all-new Mr. Olympia Wild Card competition. Congratulations to all the Olympia combatants on making it to their sportÂs biggest stage!



Mr. Olympia

October 15, 2005

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas Rank Competitor Prize Money 1 Ronnie Coleman $150,000 2 Jay Cutler 85,000* 3 Gustavo Badell 55,000 4 Gunter Schlierkamp 45,000 5 Victor Martinez 35,000 6 Dennis James 27,000 7 Melvin Anthony 16,000 8 Branch Warren 15,000 9 Darrem Charles 14,000 10 Mustafa Mohammad 12,000 11 Johnnie Jackson 2,000 12 George Farrah 2,000 13 Chris Cormier 2,000 14 David Henry 2,000 15 Markus Ruhl 2,000 16 Kris Dim 2,000 17t Craig Richardson 2,000 17t Ronnie Rockel 2,000 19t Quincy Taylor 2,000 19t Alexander Federov 2,000 19t Mike Sheridan 2,000 *Not including $10,000 for winning the Vyotech Best Wheels Award. Olympia Challenge Round

October 15, 2005

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas Rank Competitor Prize Money 1 Gustavo Badell $25,000 2 Ronnie Coleman 10,000 3 Jay Cutler 8,000 4 Gunter Schlierkamp 5,000 5 Victor Martinez 2,000 Wildcard Showdown

October 14, 2005

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas Rank Competitor Prize Money 1 David Henry $10,000 2 Brian Chamberlain 3 Eddie Abbew 4 Frank Roberson 5 Rusty Jeffers 6 Armin Schultz 7 Luke Wood 8 Greg Rando 9 Mike Morris Fitness Olympia

October 15, 2005

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas Rank Competitor Prize Money 1 Jen Hendershott $22,000 2 Kim Klein 14,000 3 Adela Garcia 9,000 4 Tracy Greenwood 6,000 5 Julie Palmer 4,000 6 Debbie Czempinski 7 Julie Childs 8 Mindi OÂBrien 9 Angela Monteleone-Semsch 10 Tanji Johnson 11 Stacy Simmons Figure Olympia

October 15, 2005

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas Rank Competitor Prize Money 1 Davana Medina $18,000 2 Jenny Lynn 7,000 3 Monica Brant-Peckham 5,000 4 Amber Littlejohn 3,000 5 Mary Elizabeth Lado 2,000 6 Christine Pomponio-Pate 7 Valerie Waugaman 8 Amanda Savell 9 Jennifer Searles 10 Monica Guerra 11 Chastity Slone 12 Latisha Wilder 13 Michelle Adams 14 Tara Scotti 15 Melissa Frabbiele 16t Jane Awad 16t Anna Larsson 16t Deborah Leung Ms. Olympia

October 15, 2005

Las Vegas Convention Center Rank Competitor Prize Money 1 Yaxeni Oriquen $30,000 2 Iris Kyle 18,000 3 Dayana Cadeau 10,000 4 Jitka Harazimova 7,000 5 Brenda Ragonot 4,000 6 Bonny Priest 2,000 7 Betty Viana 8 Betty Pariso 9 Rosemary Jennings 10 Antionette Norman 11 Mah-Ann Mandoza 12 Tonia Williams 13 Annie Rivieccio 14 Marja Lehtonen 15 Desiree Ellis