With the door officially closed on the 40th Olympia Weekend, we give you a summary of finishes in all disciplines, including the all-new Mr. Olympia Wild Card competition. Congratulations to all the Olympia combatants on making it to their sportÂs biggest stage!
 

Mr. Olympia
October 15, 2005
Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Rank Competitor Prize Money
1 Ronnie Coleman $150,000
2 Jay Cutler 85,000*
3 Gustavo Badell 55,000
4 Gunter Schlierkamp 45,000
5 Victor Martinez 35,000
6 Dennis James 27,000
7 Melvin Anthony 16,000
8 Branch Warren 15,000
9 Darrem Charles 14,000
10 Mustafa Mohammad 12,000
11 Johnnie Jackson 2,000
12 George Farrah 2,000
13 Chris Cormier 2,000
14 David Henry 2,000
15 Markus Ruhl 2,000
16 Kris Dim 2,000
17t Craig Richardson 2,000
17t Ronnie Rockel 2,000
19t Quincy Taylor 2,000
19t Alexander Federov 2,000
19t Mike Sheridan 2,000

*Not including $10,000 for winning the Vyotech Best Wheels Award.

Olympia Challenge Round
October 15, 2005
Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Rank Competitor Prize Money
1 Gustavo Badell $25,000
2 Ronnie Coleman 10,000
3 Jay Cutler 8,000
4 Gunter Schlierkamp 5,000
5 Victor Martinez 2,000

Wildcard Showdown
October 14, 2005
Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Rank Competitor Prize Money
1 David Henry $10,000
2 Brian Chamberlain
3 Eddie Abbew
4 Frank Roberson
5 Rusty Jeffers
6 Armin Schultz
7 Luke Wood
8 Greg Rando
9 Mike Morris

Fitness Olympia
October 15, 2005
Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Rank Competitor Prize Money
1 Jen Hendershott $22,000
2 Kim Klein 14,000
3 Adela Garcia 9,000
4 Tracy Greenwood 6,000
5 Julie Palmer 4,000
6 Debbie Czempinski
7 Julie Childs
8 Mindi OÂBrien
9 Angela Monteleone-Semsch
10 Tanji Johnson
11 Stacy Simmons

Figure Olympia
October 15, 2005
Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Rank Competitor Prize Money
1 Davana Medina $18,000
2 Jenny Lynn 7,000
3 Monica Brant-Peckham 5,000
4 Amber Littlejohn 3,000
5 Mary Elizabeth Lado 2,000
6 Christine Pomponio-Pate
7 Valerie Waugaman
8 Amanda Savell
9 Jennifer Searles
10 Monica Guerra
11 Chastity Slone
12 Latisha Wilder
13 Michelle Adams
14 Tara Scotti
15 Melissa Frabbiele
16t Jane Awad
16t Anna Larsson
16t Deborah Leung

Ms. Olympia
October 15, 2005
Las Vegas Convention Center
Rank Competitor Prize Money
1 Yaxeni Oriquen $30,000
2 Iris Kyle 18,000
3 Dayana Cadeau 10,000
4 Jitka Harazimova 7,000
5 Brenda Ragonot 4,000
6 Bonny Priest 2,000
7 Betty Viana
8 Betty Pariso
9 Rosemary Jennings
10 Antionette Norman
11 Mah-Ann Mandoza
12 Tonia Williams
13 Annie Rivieccio
14 Marja Lehtonen
15 Desiree Ellis

 