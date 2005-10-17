25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
With the door officially closed on the 40th Olympia Weekend, we give you a summary of finishes in all disciplines, including the all-new Mr. Olympia Wild Card competition. Congratulations to all the Olympia combatants on making it to their sportÂs biggest stage!
|Rank
|Competitor
|Prize Money
|1
|Ronnie Coleman
|$150,000
|2
|Jay Cutler
|85,000*
|3
|Gustavo Badell
|55,000
|4
|Gunter Schlierkamp
|45,000
|5
|Victor Martinez
|35,000
|6
|Dennis James
|27,000
|7
|Melvin Anthony
|16,000
|8
|Branch Warren
|15,000
|9
|Darrem Charles
|14,000
|10
|Mustafa Mohammad
|12,000
|11
|Johnnie Jackson
|2,000
|12
|George Farrah
|2,000
|13
|Chris Cormier
|2,000
|14
|David Henry
|2,000
|15
|Markus Ruhl
|2,000
|16
|Kris Dim
|2,000
|17t
|Craig Richardson
|2,000
|17t
|Ronnie Rockel
|2,000
|19t
|Quincy Taylor
|2,000
|19t
|Alexander Federov
|2,000
|19t
|Mike Sheridan
|2,000
*Not including $10,000 for winning the Vyotech Best Wheels Award.
|Rank
|Competitor
|Prize Money
|1
|Gustavo Badell
|$25,000
|2
|Ronnie Coleman
|10,000
|3
|Jay Cutler
|8,000
|4
|Gunter Schlierkamp
|5,000
|5
|Victor Martinez
|2,000
|Rank
|Competitor
|Prize Money
|1
|David Henry
|$10,000
|2
|Brian Chamberlain
|3
|Eddie Abbew
|4
|Frank Roberson
|5
|Rusty Jeffers
|6
|Armin Schultz
|7
|Luke Wood
|8
|Greg Rando
|9
|Mike Morris
|Rank
|Competitor
|Prize Money
|1
|Jen Hendershott
|$22,000
|2
|Kim Klein
|14,000
|3
|Adela Garcia
|9,000
|4
|Tracy Greenwood
|6,000
|5
|Julie Palmer
|4,000
|6
|Debbie Czempinski
|7
|Julie Childs
|8
|Mindi OÂBrien
|9
|Angela Monteleone-Semsch
|10
|Tanji Johnson
|11
|Stacy Simmons
|Rank
|Competitor
|Prize Money
|1
|Davana Medina
|$18,000
|2
|Jenny Lynn
|7,000
|3
|Monica Brant-Peckham
|5,000
|4
|Amber Littlejohn
|3,000
|5
|Mary Elizabeth Lado
|2,000
|6
|Christine Pomponio-Pate
|7
|Valerie Waugaman
|8
|Amanda Savell
|9
|Jennifer Searles
|10
|Monica Guerra
|11
|Chastity Slone
|12
|Latisha Wilder
|13
|Michelle Adams
|14
|Tara Scotti
|15
|Melissa Frabbiele
|16t
|Jane Awad
|16t
|Anna Larsson
|16t
|Deborah Leung
|Rank
|Competitor
|Prize Money
|1
|Yaxeni Oriquen
|$30,000
|2
|Iris Kyle
|18,000
|3
|Dayana Cadeau
|10,000
|4
|Jitka Harazimova
|7,000
|5
|Brenda Ragonot
|4,000
|6
|Bonny Priest
|2,000
|7
|Betty Viana
|8
|Betty Pariso
|9
|Rosemary Jennings
|10
|Antionette Norman
|11
|Mah-Ann Mandoza
|12
|Tonia Williams
|13
|Annie Rivieccio
|14
|Marja Lehtonen
|15
|Desiree Ellis