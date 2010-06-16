Results for Month One of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Online are official. Say hello to winners Daniel Banks and Jess Maney.

Voting began on June 1st with an incredible 166 contestants, and after two weeks and thousands and thousands of votes, 10 contestants emerged as possible candidates for top honors. The final decision, made by our expert panel of judges, wasn’t easy, but in the end, Banks and Maney were named Month One winners.

WANT TO BE THE NEXT MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL SEARCH ONLINE WINNER? GO HERE TO ENTER MONTH TWO.

Winners automatically qualify for the 16-men finals of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships during Olympia Weekend 2010.

There’s still a chance for you to be a part of all the awesome craziness, but you gotta get a move on because before you know it, the voting will be closed yet again. The deadlines for submissions are as follows: Month Two: June 21; Month Three: July 21.

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider’s 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn an exclusive photo shoot and a chance to appear on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine!

SIGN UP FOR THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY!

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER’S 2010 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!

Daniel Banks

Age: 31

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 267 pounds

Residence: Waterloo, Iowa

Occupation: Police Officer

As a college defensive end at University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), Daniel Banks learned the benefits of training. But it wasn’t until he became a police officer that he began exercising his bodybuilding potential. “I’ve always had good muscle separation, but it wasn’t until after college that I put on 20 pounds of quality muscle and saw what my body could do,” he says. Although at 6’4” he’s build more like a basketball player than a bodybuilder, he didn’t let that slow his development. “All my life I’ve loved a challenge, and that’s what I’ve been doing the last 13 years,” he says. “When I picked up my first weight, I was 170 pounds. Now I walk around at 265.”

Jess Maney

Age: 30

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 180 pounds

Residence: Menomonie, Wisconsin

Occupation: Business Owner

Jess Maney started training at age 14, when as a high-school athlete he knew that adding size and strength to his 110-pound frame was the only way to excel. Now 30 years old, he has been training for half his life. As a member of the U.S. Army Wisconsin National Guard 951st Sapper Company, he has been deployed overseas twice and yet he still maintains a strict training regimen when away from home. When stateside, Maney competes in natural bodybuilding contests and runs his own personal-training business, Y Fit Fitness Training. “I try to live the Be-Do-Have ideal,” he says. “Find the person you want to be, do what he does and you’ll have that type of lifestyle.” Living in Wisconsin, a long haul from the muscle-model centers of New York and California, Maney has to work hard to get his image out there, but he’s ever ready for the opportunity. “Anytime Muscle & Fitness runs a contest like this, I always enter, ” he says.

