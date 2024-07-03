After a grueling first 24 hours of mental puzzles, endless tire drills, and relentless army crawls, the second day of the 2024 Spartan Death Race participants were welcomed with rain that tested everyone’s endurance and resilience. After surviving the brutal challenges of the first day, our competitors awaken to a new set of grueling tasks designed to push their physical and mental limits even further.

Day 2 challenges promised to be as unpredictable and demanding as ever, with a series of obstacles that will test every ounce of their strength mentally and physically. From intense physical drills to eating a complete raw egg, shell included.

As you follow the racers through this competition see their resilience and drive to complete the competition to become a true Spartan.